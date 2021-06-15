25 years ago, 1996
Work on the Cannon Valley Trail by milepost 80 in Vasa Township, which had landslide damage caused by heavy rains in September of 1994, is substantially completed. “The retaining wall, vehicle guard rail, and protective fencing are done,” said trail manager Bruce Blair. “We still have some restoration work to do.” They will be planting vines to green up the area. Everything they disturbed has now been reseeded.
Walt Edwards of Red Wing, a retired welder who now volunteers for the Cannon Valley Trail, was recently honored with the Minnesota Trail Day Volunteer of the Year Award. The award was presented during the trail’s 10th anniversary. He volunteers one day a week, year round. He set up the trail’s welding ship, recommending and helping purchase equipment.
50 years ago, 1971
Tornadoes were sighted near Red Wing again Thursday night, but damage was apparently limited to mudslides caused by heavy rains. A storm cell moved through the area between 8 and 9 p.m. bringing an inch and a quarter of rain, hail, and several funnel clouds. No tornadoes were reported to have touched down in the county.
Red Wing Kiwanians were told Thursday that the most important part of establishing a vocational-technical school at Red Wing is unfinished. School Board President Wayne Loomis lauded Supt. Daniel Mjolsness’ ‘tenacious diplomacy” in his battle to have Red Wing designated as a site for a vo-tech school. He noted, however, that the designation marked the completion of about one-tenth of the work toward establishing the school.
City officials acted quickly this morning in response to a petition from West End residents complaining about rats. Dr. G.M.B. Hawley, city health officer, received the petition signed by 68 persons in the West Main Street area complaining of a continuing rat problem. An exterminator has been called in and a full-scale rat eradication program will begin in that area early next week.
100 years ago, 1921
The steamer Majestic, which was scheduled to carry the Potters excursion to St. Paul today, became stuck on a sandbar near Wabasha last night and had not reached Red Wing at 8:30 this morning. Reports were that the craft was still held “high and dry.” Excursionists from Lake City, who were on a moonlight, were stuck at the levee waiting for the boat’s arrival. It is probable that the trip to St. Paul will be called off.
A class of 74 young people, the second largest in the history of the local high school, received their diplomas at graduation exercises held at the Auditorium on Wednesday evening. A most beautiful sight greeted the capacity audience when the curtain rose shortly after 8 o’clock and revealed the members of the class, their faces bright with anticipation and joy at having reached this important point in their lives, seated upon the stage.
Colvill School captured most of the honors in the athletic tournament staged at the South school grounds by grade pupils on Thursday afternoon, under direction of Miss Helen Partridge, supervisor of athletics. The baseball championship in the sixth grade went to this school, as did honors in the fifth and sixth grade volleyball match.
