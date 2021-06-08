25 years ago, 1996
A series of mistakes during burglaries earlier this month led investigators from three Goodhue County law enforcement agencies directly to the door of a Twin Cities man. He faces 15 charges in connection with robberies in Cannon Falls, Cannon Falls Township, Zumbrota, and other rural county areas. Several stores and restaurants were broken into during the night and early morning of May 17-18.
Cold and rainy conditions couldn’t keep over 2,000 people from lining the streets of Cannon Falls Saturday to view the historic Olympic torch as it passed through town en route to the summer Olympic games in Atlanta. About a dozen runners, most of them local. Carried the torch. The torch was in Rochester prior to its arrival and carried along Highway 52.
50 years ago, 1971
Red Wing had its closest call with tornados in memory Monday afternoon, but four funnels which skipped over the city and portions of Goodhue County caused more excitement than damage. Property damage in the area was limited to a few uprooted trees and several broken windows. There were no reports of injuries.
Residents were confused by the warning siren sounded Monday as tornado clouds approached Red Wing, Fire Chief Walter Engeldinger said the department received many calls asking what the siren was for and what precautions should be taken. A five-minute steady blast by the siren means take cover. It represents either a Civil Defense emergency or a tornado headed for the community. The siren was also hard to hear in several areas of town.
About 200 men will be laid off general construction at Northern States Power Co.’s Prairie Island nuclear plant by July 1, according to a Foley Brothers Construction representative. John Smith of Foley Brothers said the night shift will be and should be eliminated tonight unless they have something that must be completed tonight. “The work is tapering off,” he added.
100 years ago, 1921
Fitting tribute was paid to the hero dead in Red Wing on Memorial Day at services held at the Auditorium and at Oakwood Cemetery. Business in practically all lines was suspended and the day was observed as a holiday. Preceding the Auditorium program, the Concert Band played on the downtown streets. The exercises, which were largely attended, were opened with band music.
The Swedish Lutheran Church of Vasa was the scene of an entertainment of unusual merit on Sunday afternoon when Miss Agnes Olson, lyric soprano of this city, assisted by local talent, appeared in recital. The program, which was a varied one, was greatly enjoyed by the large audience present. Miss Olson possesses a voice of unusual beauty, range and power and her numbers were well received.
With the Elks’ band playing and the grandstand and bleachers fairly well filled with enthusiastic fans the 1921 Twilight baseball league campaign was officially opened at 6:30 o’clock with the Ads and the Leatherworkers battling to a 9 to 9 tie. Darkness put an end to the initial rumpus. There was plenty of rooting and quite a bit of good and bad baseball sandwiched into the contest.
