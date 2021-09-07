25 years ago, 1996
The Goodhue County 4-H General Livestock Judging Team, coached by Tom Bryan, Brian Schaffer and Al Shoenfeld, competed in the Minnesota 4-H General Livestock Judging Contest at the University of Minnesota. Out of 25 teams, the Goodhue County 4-H team placed sixth overall and fourth in reasons. Doing especially well in the sheep judging, the Goodhue County sheep judging team placed first.
Cannon Falls police are investigating an incident in which two home-made “bombs” or incendiary devices turned up on the bike trail within the city limits last Tuesday night. The first device detonated at about 10:15 p.m. on the trail and a local resident quickly notified authorities. Officers found another device a short distance away. The officers also notified the Red Wing police and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
50 years ago, 1971
The Central Soya of Minnesota Inc. plant on Red Wing’s waterfront has begun installation of a bag filter system designed to cut down on the amount of grain dust escaping during loading and unloading operations. The system will collect the dust as the trucks are being emptied and return it to the grain movement process, James Kirk, the plant manager, explained today.
Students and staff at Twin Bluff Junior High School seem “quite enthused” about the spanking new facility and the programs of instruction that go with it, according to Principal Keith Wilkinson. “In just two days the kids and the faculty have all pitched in to make this work,” Wilkinson said Tuesday. “Everyone’s quite enthused about it.”
The TurboTrain, a gas-powered transportation system developed by United Aircraft Corp. for Amtrak, whooshed through Red Wing at about 10 a.m. today. Approximately 50 people gathered to watch the new train, which is capable of speeds up to 170 miles per hour, pass through Red Wing on its way from Minneapolis to Chicago. The train is touring the nation for demonstration purposes.
100 years ago, 1921
The Republican received recently a letter complaining that prices were boosted during the Kiwanis convention. Specific reference is made to the alleged fact that 10 cent shines were raised to 15 cents, and 40 cent meals to 50 cents. The anonymous writer takes occasion to score Red Wing most unmercifully for inviting people and then “holding them up.”
Despite the heat, the dancing party given at the Armory on Monday evening by Webber’s Orchestra, was attended by about a hundred couples. The event was one of many features. There were special colored lighting effects, which made a hit with the dancers and novelties in musical numbers. The music of the orchestra was up-to-the minute and of the kind that made everyone forget the heat and dance.
The “bombardment” in West Red Wing Sunday night was caused by a touring car backfiring, according to the police today. Several residents of that section reported to the police Monday that somebody had driven through that section at a high rate of speed, firing guns. After an investigation the police found that the trouble was caused by the backfiring of the car. One resident of that section said that he threw himself in the grass along the road when the car whizzed by, not wishing to get what he supposed were bullets from the revolver of some desperado.
