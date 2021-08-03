25 years ago, 1996
Rain gauges in the area have taken the month of July off. Crops have been hanging on by the “thread” of heavy dew left after cooler than normal nights. Row crops have been showing signs of moisture stress for the past week. This is on top of the cool, wet weather in May which had delayed the growing season by two to three weeks.
The senior team of the Belle Creek Peppy Peppers 4-H Club emerged from the senior 4-H softball tournament as champions of Goodhue County. The Belle Creek team, coached by Bob Eppen and Kev O’Connor, defeated the returning champions from the previous two years, the Belvidere Happy Go Luckies.
50 years ago, 1971
Despite rumors, Target Stores Inc. apparently has no immediate plans for location of a new store in the Red Wing area. Recent rumors indicated that a Target store was going to be located near Hager City, just across the Mississippi River from Red Wing. However, the company stated that it has no such plans and hadn’t heard of Hager City before.
A car crashed into the front of the L & J Shoe Store in Red Wing causing an estimated $800 damage, but no injuries were reported. The car was pulling into a parking stall when the engine stalled. The driver told police that as he restarted the auto his foot slipped off the clutch, causing the car to jump across the sidewalk and into the front window of the shoe shop.
R.E. Lee Lumber Exchange plans to build a lumber mill near Red Wing by this fall, according to the firm’s president. Robert Lee said that a final site for the mill hasn’t been selected, but that three possible locations in the Red Wing area are under consideration. Lee confirmed that one of the sites is south of Frontenac, but he wouldn’t reveal the location of the other two.
100 years ago, 1921
The office of the Central Lumber Co. on Third Street was entered Tuesday night and about $10 taken from the cash drawer. Entrance to the building was gained by opening a west side window,which, it is said, had not been locked. Nothing else was disturbed, according to manager A. B. Stull. The police believe the robbery was carried out by local parties.
That the band concerts given in Central Park are greatly appreciated by the public was attested to Friday evening by the gathering of hundreds of lovers of good music and the applause which greeted each number on the program. The band, made up of local musical talent entirely, looms up as one of the best brass bands in the state and the boys are to be congratulated on their efforts. Of the hundreds who enjoyed the program, perhaps 25 percent were made up of people from the rural districts.
After a continuous search of almost 50 hours, the body of Frank Ek, who was killed by a cave-in at the sand pit of the Red Wing Filter Sand company on Friday morning was recovered Sunday afternoon. The body was discovered at about 5 o’clock Sunday morning but it was a long and difficult task to removed it from the sand in which it was buried. Sand slides continued and it was necessary to erect a rather extensive system of cribbing before sufficient sand could be removed to get the body out.
