The Goodhue County Historical Society was filled with visitors wanting to learn more about Oscar Thompson.
Thompson was a local artist in Goodhue County who was known for painting farm scenes and sites that were familiar around the area.
There is an exhibit at the Goodhue County Historical Society that features dozens of paintings form Thompson.
During this History Break the community got to know a little more about him.
Thompson’s sister, Lois Thompson Wipperling, hosted a History Break event at the museum to talk more about her brother and his artwork.
“Many of you knew my brother, some of you did not. But most of you are probably familiar with his paintings,” Wipperling said.
She spoke fondly of her brother who died a few years ago.
“Oscar and I were 16 years apart, he was a very calm person and he was like a second father to me,” Wipperling said. “Oscar was always there for me, he always took me around when I needed a ride, so I have a very special place in my heart for Oscar.”
Although he is no longer here, his art is making a lasting impression on many people throughout the county.
Thompson’s paintings often depicted rural life, something many people in Goodhue County can relate to.
Farmers throughout the county commissioned paintings from him, which are still hanging in many people’s homes today.
“Some will look at Oscar’s paintings and see folk art, some may see something else,” Wipperling said. “I think his whole goal was to get people to reminisce and engage in his art.”
Throughout the presentation Wipperling asked attendees if they grew up on a farm or if they remembered something depicted in the paintings.
Most of them did.
“My father owned a threshing machine when we lived in Featherstone Township and Oscar and my father would go threshing with my other older brother,” Wipperling said.
Thompson captured what the day looked like for a farmer in many of his paintings.
The small details were placed in his paintings for people to catch that were reminiscent of rural life in the 1920s and 1930s.
The paintings relate to the people in this area, but they also have made an impact on people far from Goodhue County.
“My niece found one of Oscar’s paintings on eBay from California, they wanted $200 for it,” Wipperling said.
Thompson’s work had an impact on people and it still does today.
Thompson painted often, when the family sold the farm they once lived on, they found more than 200 paintings on the property.
“When we sold the farm and the house we found a number of paintings in the attic and he kept some paintings in a shed outside and in there we found about 200 paintings,” Wipperling said.
There is no telling how many paintings Thompson completed after he started painting in his 40s.
The Oscar Thompson exhibit is on display at the Goodhue County Historical Society, visitors can see dozens of his paintings through June.
