The Goodhue County Historical Society is seeking to document the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Goodhue County. Please relate how the pandemic has affected you, your family, your work or schooling, or other areas of your day-to-day life.
Complete the form online at goodhuecountyhistory.org or submit a written version to the museum by mail, 1166 Oak St., Red Wing MN 55066. Here is the information needed: first and last name, email and phone number.
Some questions for ideas:
Are you currently living, working or attending school within Goodhue County?
Are there other specific ways you identify with Goodhue County communities? (It is important that the museum document stories from a wide range of people of all ages and from all areas of the county.)
How has COVID-19 impacted you? Your work? Your schooling?
What observations have you made in your day-to-day life?
What emotions are you feeling?
Do you have an original image, audio or video recording, or three-dimensional item you'd like to donate? If so, please add a description of what the item is. A staff member may follow up with you.
Is there any other information you would like to add?
By submitting information, you are granting the Goodhue County Historical Society nonexclusive right for use of this material for non-commercial research, scholarly or other educational purposes. The submitted materials will be permanently housed in the Goodhue County Historical Society Research Library and Archives for future use. Thank you for doing your part to preserve this important history for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.