When the Goodhue County Historical Society put out a call to the community for paintings from an old local artist, they did not expect to receive over 60 paintings.
Oscar Thompson was a farmer in Featherstone Township for many years of his life, when he turned 40 he took an interest in painting.
Most of his art depicts scenes from across Goodhue County and many of his paintings were commissioned by people in the communities.
The Goodhue County Historical Society put together some information about Thompson’s life and his artwork for the exhibit.
They said, “In the 1970s he was asked to paint a picture from a photograph of someone’s home. The friend was so pleased and soon Oscar was being bombarded with requests.”
Many of the paintings on display are familiar scenes from around the county. Some are homes, many are rural landscapes.
Some depict familiar places like the boathouses in Baypoint Park and the famous Barn Bluff/He Mni Can.
As History Center Director Robin Wipperling made her way around the exhibit as it was still being put together she would call out familiar places in the paintings.
Thompson was her uncle.
“We called him Uncle Bee,” she said.
Many of the paintings on display are of her family members and are permanent reminders of her family’s history.
“He captured life in rural Goodhue County through his folk-art paintings,” she said.
As she walked through the paintings she pointed out one that she believes is of her sister.
“My uncle loved her so much and this looks like it is of her, she was the only one with red hair,” Wipperling said.
Another painting that is familiar to her is her uncle’s old farm house where he lived for many years.
It burned down years ago, but the painting is a good representation of what it once was.
The exhibit shows many old homes and scenes that people have had hung in their homes for many years.
The museum asked the community to loan their paintings to them for the exhibit, the idea sparked from a Facebook post.
“Someone had posted in a Facebook group one of the paintings and then I saw a comment that someone else had one too and it went on,” Wipperling said. “So I thought it would be a good idea to try and see if there are more out there,”
She was right.
The exhibit will showcase 65 paintings from different Goodhue County homes. Some were commissioned, some were likely bought at one of the many fairs in the county.
“Oscar would show and sell his paintings at the fall art festival in Red Wing. During those years he sold many paintings and had many people stop to talk about their own memories on early farm days,” the history center stated in their exhibit information.
The exhibit opens on March 25 and a program recognizing Thompson’s family and all those who loaned a painting will be held at 1 p.m.
The exhibit goes through June.
Throughout the duration of the exhibit there will be many opportunities for the community to learn more about Thompson, his painting style and the history of his artwork.
On April 15 artist Heidi Bacon will be walking participants through a step by step process as they paint one of the rural farm settings that Thompson created.
The class is at 1 p.m. and costs $30 for supplies and treats. The class requires no experience in painting. People can call the history center to register at 651-388-6024.
On April 19 there is a history break session, “This history of Oscar Thompson’s paintings” and Lois Thompson Wipperling will give a one hour presentation starting at noon.
As the exhibit was put together this week, Thompson’s paintings began to line the walls of the history center.
Thompson’s family and the staff at Goodhue County Historical Society are eager for the community to come and see the unique exhibit.
In 1999 Thompson died at 77 years old, he enjoyed life and indulged in many hobbies.
Aside from painting he was a self taught guitar player, he enjoyed traveling and like anyone else in town he enjoyed having coffee with acquaintances in local Red Wing cafes.
Thompson was a true resident of Goodhue County, his contributions of art to the area are now cherished by many in the homes of people throughout the communities.
