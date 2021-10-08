LAKE CITY -- Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County received a $110,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation to support the area’s growing Latino community. Funds will go toward providing direct services, youth and family programs, emergency assistance, cultural events and more.
“[We] are so thankful to have the financial support,” Lucy Richardson, program executive director, said.
The grant was a part of Blue Cross’ Healthy Connection funding, which focuses on creating more connected, resilient and inclusive communities. $3.2 million in grants were awarded to 27 Minnesota nonprofits across the state.
“[It’s] one of the latest examples of the foundation supporting our grantees to improve community health while deepening our commitment to racial and health equity,” Carolyn Link, foundation president, said. “Racial and health equity is the defining public health issue of our time, and we remain committed to partnering with our grantees to make a healthier and more equitable state.”
Hispanic Outreach -- a 14-year old nonprofit -- has been a foundation grantee for over two years. They have four full-time staff, 11 board members and many volunteers who strive to strengthen all Goodhue County neighborhoods.
“We provide multiple services that improve social determinants of health directly to the Hispanic community and indirectly for the community at large. We focus on overcoming barriers to social connections [and] building community for immigrants in a rural setting,” Richardson said.
Their programs include:
Direct services to help people feel safe and “at home.” Staff assist with basic needs, navigating systems, resources, referrals, interpreting and more.
Youth and family education that encourage students to thrive in unfamiliar school environments.
Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides financial support during crisis situations.
Hispanic Therapy Program for mental health crisis support. This is a partnership with Red Wing CARE Clinic.
Cultural events to encourage mutual understanding and respect.
“Their ongoing efforts have contributed to stability and connectedness in the Hispanic community during a period of heightened anti-immigrant sentiment and pervasive employment uncertainties,” Link said.
Hispanic Outreach staff plan on using the grant money to heighten all their programs and look forward to future initiatives.
