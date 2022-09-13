Aztec dancers, mariachi bands, food trucks and many smiles were the highlight of Saturday afternoon in Central Park.
Music filled the streets and community members of all ages were included in the many activities offered at this year’s Hispanic Heritage festival.
This is the eighth year that the annual event has drawn in people from the community to celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture and heritage.
Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County organized and planned the event, featuring visual artists and musicians, they hoped to bring a sense of community to the day.
“We want to promote and celebrate the enriching heritage of the Hispanic community by giving them a platform to show pride in their culture. We are grateful for our loyal sponsors who help ensure the success of the annual festival,” Lucy Richardson, executive director of Hispanic Outreach said.
The Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue Aztec dancers performed in front of the bandshell, between each dance there was some background history given about the dances and the culture.
“When you dance you get very strong lungs, a strong heart and most of all you have a very strong spirit,” Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue leader Susana De Leon said.
The dancers are dressed in brightly colored regalia and wear traditional clothing for performances.
“Everything that you see us wear, all of our regalia, is handmade,” she said.
“The headdresses are real, they are made with real feathers that we have dyed different colors. We put the feathers in one by one everytime we perform,” she continued.
The dance art form is a traditional pre-Columbian indigenous dance, and in Mexico there are numerous regional dance traditions.
Bands also filled the park with traditional music Ecuador Manta played in the bandshell and got people on their feet and dancing.
Ecuador Manta originates from a small village in Ecuador called Atahualpa. The group is based in St. Paul started in 1992.
They use traditional rhythms from Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia and combine them with contemporary Latin and Caribbean rhythms.
Many of the performances and artists were new to the festival this year. The organizers hope to bring in new experiences each year to give people a different experience each time they come.
“We want people who attend the festival to experience something new each time. In the process, it is important to continually enlighten attendees on our Hispanic culture,” Richardson said.
