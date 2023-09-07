Central Park will be filled with live performances and community activities this Saturday, Sept. 9 for the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County has hosted the Hispanic Heritage Festival since 2006 and the event has grown each year.
“The festival began when Hispanic Outreach started as an organization in 2006,” Communications and Marketing Manager for Hispanic Outreach Zamira Mendoza said.
“The festival used to be operated outside of a local church and it used to be indoors. We have really seen it expand over the years with support of the community and we are so appreciative of that,” she continued.
This year, there will be live music, performances, hispanic cusine, demonstrations and community activities.
“We have a lot of great things lined up for folks to enjoy,” Mendoza said.
Beginning at noon and going through 6 p.m. there will be live performances from Mariachi Mi Tierra, Danzas Colombianas, Chico Chavez Orchestra and more.
Throughout the duration of the festival there will be opportunities for attendees to explore various Hispanic cultures through cuisine, music and traditional art like Guatemalan weaving.
“Our committee this year really wanted to include more representation from different hispanic and Latin American countries throughout the festival,” Mendoza said. “We have artists, vendors and entrepreneurs that are not only from Mexico but also from different parts of Central America as well as the Carribean.”
The Hispanic Heritage Festival offers an opportunity for those with Hispanic heritage to share about their culture and create ways for the public to engage and learn about the traditions.
“We want to engage the public in learning about Hispanic and Latin American cultures in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month,” Mendoza said. “This is our kickoff to celebrate the month.”
There will be Puerto Rican, Salvadoranian and Mexican food trucks at the festival that all feature various traditional foods like elotes, tacos, rice and meat dishes and much more.
Some community favorites will be returning to perform like Mariachi Mi Tierra and Danzas Colombianas.
New performers will be taking the stage this year as well.
“We were really excited to partner with Nela Dance Studio this year, they will be hosting salsa and bachata dance lessons,” Mendoza said.
During the performances attendees can participate in other activities like mural painting, Guatemalan weaving, pinata making, large scale puppets and a tortilla and salsa demonstration.
“We want this event to be a good opportunity to bring people together from the Hispanic and Latino communities and also bring everyone who lives in our surrounding neighborhoods in Goodhue County together,” Mendoza said. “We are all a part of Goodhue County and that is what we are trying to create, an open and fun space of connection and learning for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.