The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to watch short videos on the Highway 61 resurfacing project website that detail information about traffic control, detour and construction information for the Highway 61 project.
The project will begin in the spring of 2022 and last through the summer. Work includes:
Resurfacing 27 miles of southbound Highway 61 from Wabasha to Minnesota City.
Improvements to seven bridges.
Enhancements in Weaver.
Installation of a reduced conflict intersection at Highway 61 and Highway 42.
The videos are available on the project website and provide an overview of the project, traffic management including the Highway 61 and Highway 42 intersection detour and considerations for bicyclists on the Mississippi River Trail.
A document summarizing the video content is available on the website.
People can stay connected with the project by signing up for email or text message updates through the project website. Information will be shared on the MnDOT | Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.
