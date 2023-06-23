Another Highway 61 project is beginning in early July.
The resurfacing of the highway from north of Lake City to south of Red Wing will begin July 5.
“If you travel on Hwy 61 from Lake City to Red Wing, prepare for detours north of Lake City and south of Red Wing to begin on July 5, when crews are scheduled to resurface the highway, add passing lanes and realign some intersections. The project is scheduled to be completed Oct. 25,” MnDOT stated.
Included in this project: crews will be resurfacing about 10 miles of the Highway 61, adding passing lanes in both directions near Frontenac, realigning intersections, completing bridge maintenance, upgrading guardrails, and more.
MnDOT has posted alternate routes that will be available throughout the duration of the construction:
“The following detours are scheduled to be lifted mid-September and then flagging operations will be used to direct traffic during the remainder of the project.
Motorists who don't need to access properties in the work zone will use Goodhue Co. Rd. 5 in Lake City and Hwy 58 in Red Wing to detour around the project site. (Shown on the map as Detour B.)
The Ski Road and Hwy 61 intersection will be closed first until passing lane construction has completed. Then, the Ski Road/Hill Ave. and Hwy 61 intersection will close until intersection reconstruction is completed.
A Goodhue Co. Rd. 2 detour in Frontenac will allow access for residents and businesses during construction. This includes motorists visiting Frontenac State Park. Motorists must travel northbound on Hwy 61 from Lake City to access Hansen’s Harbor. Business signage for the harbor will be included on Highway 61 in Lake City. (Shown on the map as Detour A.)
Bicyclists following the Mississippi River Trail (MRT) will follow the same detour routes as vehicles.
Lanes of traffic will be shifted when repaving occurs on the roadway.
Access to residents and businesses along Hwy 61 will be available. Traffic may have to come from one side of the construction zone or another depending on the work that day.”
MnDOT regularly provides updates about projects on their website, to follow along with all of the Highway 61 projects happening in Red Wing, visit dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy61/index.html.
