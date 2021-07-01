Road construction flagger RTSA

Motorists on Highway 58 will encounter road work and occasional traffic delays in Red Wing from Pioneer Road near 20th Street to Highway 61 downtown beginning July 12 when crews start paving work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Short-term delays may occur during some of the paving work. Motorists may also see short-term detours on some city blocks downtown. Highway 58 is also called Bush and Plum streets in Red Wing.

Work to be conducted during the project includes:

  • ADA compliant pedestrian curb ramps

  •  Pedestrian activated flashers at 13th and 17th streets

  • Curb extensions, also known as bump-outs, at 4th, 13th and 17th streets.

  • Removal of sidewalk heaving and tripping hazards

  • Drainage improvements

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to: 

  • Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store

  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

  • Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)

  • Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300

  • Avoid making lane changes within work zones

Stay connected, informed

