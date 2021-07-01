Motorists on Highway 58 will encounter road work and occasional traffic delays in Red Wing from Pioneer Road near 20th Street to Highway 61 downtown beginning July 12 when crews start paving work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Short-term delays may occur during some of the paving work. Motorists may also see short-term detours on some city blocks downtown. Highway 58 is also called Bush and Plum streets in Red Wing.
Work to be conducted during the project includes:
ADA compliant pedestrian curb ramps
Pedestrian activated flashers at 13th and 17th streets
Curb extensions, also known as bump-outs, at 4th, 13th and 17th streets.
Removal of sidewalk heaving and tripping hazards
Drainage improvements
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store
Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
Avoid making lane changes within work zones
Stay connected, informed
Learn more about the project and sign up for email or text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website
Check out all of the MnDOT construction projects in the region at MnDOT’s website
Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region
Follow MnDOT Southeast on Twitter for updates, information and initiatives
