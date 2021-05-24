Motorists traveling on Highway 316 between Malcolm Avenue and Tuttle Drive in Hastings will encounter a full closure and detour of Highway 316 as crews begin a project to reconstruct Highway 316 and add three roundabouts. The closures of Highway 316 will be done in stages to minimize some of the impacts during construction.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 24, Highway 316 will be closed and detoured between Malcolm Avenue and Tuttle Drive. Motorists should follow the signed regional detour using Highway 61 to bypass Highway 316 and the closure area.
For more details about this project, view detour maps and to sign up for email updates, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy316.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
