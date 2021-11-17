The Goodhue County Board met Tuesday, Nov. 16 to discuss Trunk Highway 19 construction, riparian buffer penalties and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Highway 19 construction
MnDOT will be repaving Trunk Highway 19 in Cannon Falls from Fourth to Almond streets. During this project, a traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 19 and 20 will be replaced.
According to the county, the traffic signal was installed in 1987 and is in need of an upgrade.
Construction is scheduled to start in 2022.
Riparian buffer penalties
Three county landowners have been issued a $4,100 penalty for not meeting the riparian buffer requirements set forth by the Soil and Water Conservation District.
Land Use Management staff and SWCD have notified landowners since 2015 about buffer regulations. In 2018, aerial photographs were taken which identified 43 parcels that weren’t in compliance. Owners were given until November 2019 to establish buffers. Since then, all but three have initiated compliance.
After numerous letters and a few years, the three owners are required to pay $4,100 in penalties by Jan.1, 2022, or the amount will be placed on their property taxes.
Veteran service officer
The board has approved Joel Rustad to fulfill the veteran service officer position starting December 2021 for a four-year term. Rustad has been acting in this position since July and will now receive a $68,307.20 salary.
Sheriff squad vehicles
The Sheriff’s Office plans on purchasing eight new squad vehicles for 2022 within the coming weeks to ensure timely delivery. Sheriff Marty Kelly explained that Ford is experiencing production issues due to a shortage of semiconductor chips, which means ordering now is a must.
Expenses are budgeted in the 2022 capital plan.
