The Red Wing High School spring play is brimming with many amusing puns and is filled with a cast with perfect comedic timing.
“The Alibis” is a mystery-murder story with the right amount of comedy sprinkled in each scene.
In the play a billionaire known as J. Leslie Arlington is murdered and there are five suspects all close to the victim that don’t have alibis.
“When the eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis, because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time,” the play description says.
Taking the stage this weekend for the last time are four seniors, all starring in various roles in the show.
Each of them is sad to say goodbye to the stage after this performance. They’ve described it as a bittersweet moment.
“I’m sad to see it go, there will be a lot of emotions on the final night of the show. It has been a really positive experience and I wish I would have done it earlier,” senior Aaron Nelson said.
Nelson plays the butler, Warwick, and he only started participating in theater at the high school last year.
He advises that younger students who are hesitant to participate should jump in.
“Give it your best shot, there is no harm in trying. For someone who is just starting they should stick with it, I regret not joining sooner, because it is such a positive environment and you get to meet so many cool people,” Nelson said.
Like Nelson, another senior cast member just started last year.
Senior Holly Barkla plays Detective Casey Neptune and only joined the theater recently.
“I have not let myself process that this is the last production I’m going to be a part of, but it is a good one to go out on,” Barkla said. “I started doing theater last year, anyone can do it and do well at it. It is anyone’s game.”
Senior student and cast member Sarah Kirchner leaves her high school career with a message to share.
“I want us to strive for inclusion in the arts, everyone should be on stage, back stage, I want to work with everyone,” Kirchner said.
Senior Carl Peterson describes this last performance with one word.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said.
Peterson has enjoyed working with the younger students in this year’s spring play.
“It has been fun to work with some of the younger students, I think a lot of them look up to me. It has been enjoyable to be that role model for them,” he said.
“The Alibis” is playing at the Red Wing High School in the Little Theater on May 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are free for students and $5 for adults.
