Red Wing High School Interim Principal Frank Norton will be acting as the district’s superintendent starting July 1 until the position has been filled.
Norton has been working within Red Wing Public Schools for many years and has applied for the interim superintendent position. He is one of three candidates scheduled for interviews by the school board on June 27. The board is expected to extend a job offer that night or following day.
After the interim is hired, board members plan to conduct a search for a permanent superintendent during the coming school year.
Members chose to hire an interim first because they needed to have someone in the position by July 1 since outgoing Karsten Anderson’s contract ends June 30.
Norton will receive $150 per calendar day as compensation for the extra responsibilities.
Board members approved this, higher meal prices and accepted donations at the June 20 meeting.
Meal prices
Breakfast and lunch prices will increase by 10 cents at all district schools to cover higher wages and inflation on food products.
This decision comes right after the federal government ended its free COVID-19 lunch program for all students.
Board member Jennifer Tift expressed her displeasure with the increase, thinking of families who have felt financial relief during the past two years.
“I understand we have to,” Tift said. “But it's unfortunate.”
New pricing:
Breakfast
Elementary: $1.70
Middle school: $1.70
High school: $1.70
Lunch
Elementary: $2.80
Middle school: $2.90
High school: $3.05
The free kindergarten breakfast program – paid for by the state – will continue next school year.
“We will be utilizing breakfast in the classroom as this has been a huge success that happened only out of necessity during the pandemic,” Jess Pena, director of nutrition services, said. “A silver lining for breakfast consumption. As you know students cannot learn on an empty stomach.”
Donations
The following donations were accepted by board members:
$50 from Mark and Valerie Estabrook for the emergency medical fund.
$58,865 from Red Wing Public Schools Foundation and Jones Family Foundation for field trips, yoga classes, art supplies, science kits and more.
$600 from Red Wing Ignite for the Learn and Earn Program.
“Thank you to everyone,” Kartsen Anderson, outgoing superintendent, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.