Bake Sale
Date: May 23-May 26
Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Location: Deer Crest Senior Living (470 Hewitt Blvd.)
“Deer Crest is having a bake sale to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association. We will feature tasty concoctions from our talented chef as well as a variety of delicious desserts, pastries, cookies, and other yummy treats for you to purchase. No need to RSVP. Just stop by.”
Business After Hours
Date: Tuesday, May 23
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: House Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
“Plan on joining us for our next Business After Hours hosted by our friends at Red Wing Ford Chrysler. These networking events are a great way to connect with others, learn more about fellow businesses and hear about what's new with our host business too.”
Build a Fairy Garden
Date: Wednesday, May 24
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Goodhue Living (108 County 9 Blvd., Goodhue)
Contact: 651-923-1010
“Bring your friends and family and make fairy gardens with our residents.”
Lutheran Ladies Seminary Tour
Date: Wednesday, May 24
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Golf Course
Cost: Free
“In celebration of Historic Preservation Month, the Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission, the public is invited to this free event. A visual presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Red Wing Golf Course Skyroom, followed by a tour of the Lutheran Ladies’ Seminary former president’s house and seminary ruins at 7:30 p.m. The presentation and walking our will be given by Todd Walsh, whose parents bought the former president’s house in 1978.”
Yoga Therapy for Gardening
Date: Thursday, May 25
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library, in the Foot Room
Cost: Free
“Presented by Michele Hoffman, C-IAYT yoga therapist, Mayo Clinic Integrative Medicine and Health Department.”
Field of Honor
Date: May 26-30
Time: Ceremony on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m.
Location: Bay Point Park
Cost: Free
Ross William Perry Band
Date: Friday, May 26
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Red Wing Barrel House has live music every weekend.
Author talk
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
“Abby Jimenez is a New York Times bestselling author and Food Network champion living in Minnesota. Abby founded Nadia Cakes out of her home kitchen back in 2007. The bakery has since gone on to win numerous Food Network competitions and has amassed an international following. Abby loves a good romance, coffee, doglets, and not leaving the house.”
Golf expo, open house
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Location: Mount Frontenac Golf Course
“Tee off to summer. Bring the whole family to enjoy food, live music, games, club and accessory giveaways. PLUS, kids under 12 can compete to win a free nine-hole round of golf. For more information visit mountfrontenac.com or call 1-800-488-5826. Mount Frontenac Golf is located at 32420 Ski Road in Frontenac.”
Winery tour
Date: May 27 and 28
Location: Villa Bellezza Winery and Vineyard (Great River Road/State Highway 35
1420 Third St.)
“Follow the path the grape takes from vine to bottle. Learn about the winemaking process including testing, destemming, pressing, fermentation, aging, blending, and bottling. Your tour concludes at Sala del Vino where each guest, 21 and older, will receive a complimentary tasting of five Villa Bellezza wines. Space is limited and pre-registration is recommended.”
Wade Snake
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Red Wing Barrel House has live music every weekend.
