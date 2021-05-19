Property damage
An individual who lives on Bush Street reported on May 17 that a window was broken out of his vehicle while parked at his residence (value: $400).
An individual who lives on Bush Street reported on May 17 that someone had damaged her vehicle by putting dents in it while parked at her residence. Unknown amount of damage.
A city of Red Wing employee reported on May 18 that a lock on the landfill gate had been cut (value: $25).
Theft
A Red Wing construction company reported on May 17 that someone had cut the lock off their equipment trailer parked on Hewitt Boulevard and tools were stolen (value: $2,490).
