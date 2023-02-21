A historic snowfall is heading toward Red Wing over the course of this week.
There are predictions of up to 21 inches of snow accumulations throughout the region over the next several days.
A winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday evening, local organizations and businesses have announced closures.
Red Wing Arts has postponed all events for the rest of the week and both locations will be closed until Thursday, March 2.
The Sheldon Theatre Box Office announced they will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week due to the storm.
The city has canceled the Sister Cities Commission meeting tomorrow due to the weather as well.
The city stated that a snow emergency will likely be announced in Red Wing during the storm.
“Forecasts of potentially historic snowfall over the next few days mean that it's likely a snow emergency will be called this week,” the city posted to their Facebook page.
Information about snow emergency protocols is available on the city’s website at red-wing.org/491/Snow-Emergencies.
Residents can sign up for snow emergency notifications by email or text at red-wing.org/list.aspx.
Red Wing Public Schools has canceled all in-person learning for Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Wednesday will be an e-learning day for students. Thursday will be a “snow-day,” and there will be no e-learning.
According to the school’s website Kids Junction will be available at Sunnyside Elementary School on Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
They ask parents to monitor the Kids Junction Facebook page for updates.
