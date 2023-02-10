Susan Nelson Betcher
Address: 30133 Lakeview Avenue, Red Wing, MN
Email:wacoutan@gmail.com
Age: 66
Family: I am married to Stephen Betcher. I have two adult children, two grandchildren and a lovely dog.
Education: I am a graduate of Red Wing High School, St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Occupation: I worked as a psychiatrist for 35 years, primarily in Hastings, and retired in June 2022.
Political Experience: I served on the Wacouta Township Board for six years and as board chair for four of those years. I have been serving on the Goodhue County Board since September 2022.
What do you want to accomplish on the Goodhue County Board?
My biggest priority is to protect and enhance the safety, health and well being of county residents and our environment. Goodhue County needs to be a place where people can and want to successfully grow their lives. The county can support this by maintaining safe communities, promoting responsible growth, expanding rural broadband, collaborating with county communities and by strongly sustaining infrastructure including roads, bridges, public transportation, as well as parks, trails and our environment. I am committed to leaving the county better off than I found it.
What strengths do you bring to the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners?
I approach problems by doing my homework, collaborating with others and keeping an open mind. As an experienced physician, I learned to evaluate complex problems and offer evidenced based effective solutions. I learned to stay calm and reasoned in the storms of my patients’ lives. My service on the Wacouta Township Board taught me how government works and how to set, manage and live within a budget. I learned the importance of listening to where my constituents were coming from and why, as well as the importance of sharing my point of view and the rationale for my conclusions.
What drove you to run for Goodhue County Board?
Running for Goodhue County Commissioner is an unexpected journey for me. I retired in June of 2022. As I was thinking through ways to continue to serve my community, Commissioner Paul Drotos, who was seriously ill, called and asked me to serve in his place. Until then, it had never occurred to me to serve as commissioner. I asked Paul to give me a couple of days so I could learn about the duties and responsibilities of being a commissioner. I felt it was a good fit and the right time in my life to take on a new challenge.
What are some areas you think the county needs to improve in?
County government needs to successfully adapt to our changing world. This includes more effectively using technology for cost savings and improved outcomes and collaborating more fully with other local units of government to prevent duplication and create economies of scale. We need to stabilize the county workforce by successfully recruiting and retaining qualified employees. This is important not only in county government but for county employers overall. We must anticipate and prepare for future challenges including economic changes and climate changes to assure all residents have access and opportunities to grow their own success in Goodhue County.
Do you plan to promote any changes to existing taxes? If so, why?
Residents need to know that their money is being spent wisely and that they are getting good value. The vast majority of county services are mandated. The board is required to meet the cost of implementing state mandates and should do so as efficiently as possible. The board annually reviews non mandated services and makes appropriate adjustments. My suggestion, and board discussion, reduced the levy increase from 6.9% to 4.7% which is below the state average. Promoting growth, including workforce housing, affordable and available daycare, business and agricultural development, all expand our tax base and decrease our individual property tax burdens.
Edward (Ed) J Moritz
Address: 956 Pioneer Road Red Wing, MN
Email: edward4commissioner@protonmail.com
Age: 35
Family: My fiance Sierra and our children Brooklynn, Aubrey and Miles
Education: Some college USD, Life and Health Insurance License, CDL-A
Occupation: I work for McLane Company in Northfield, Minnesota, as a truck driver and Family First Life as an insurance agent
Political Experience: Leadership in local political groups and candidate for county commissioner during the 2020 election.
What do you want to accomplish on the Goodhue County Board?
What I would like to accomplish on the County Board is stopping the rise of property taxes and taxes in general. The Board needs to make hard decisions instead of just taking the easy way out and raising taxes. In addition, the need for securing our local elections and doing our best to count only legal votes, fully reopen our county building, the county needs to be more business friendly and finally have more affordable housing so our county can grow.
What strengths do you bring to the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners?
The strengths I bring to the county board would be common sense, my work ethic, resilience and determination to get the job done. In addition to my strengths, I pledge to only serve two full terms as commissioner and step down if I was elected now or in the future. I am a firm believer in term limits.
What drove you to run for Goodhue County Board?
Since I was a child I have always had a passion to run for public office to serve the people and be the best office holder I can be. In 2020, I noticed only one person was running for County Commissioner and decided to throw my hat in the election. I believe no politician should run unopposed and should always run on their record.
What are some areas you think the county needs to improve in?
The county needs to improve on many different levels. First, is on how the budget is constructed immediately, the county needs to open the county building and grow our economy. The struggles of the hard working citizens of this county need to be at the forefront of the commissioners minds. The commissioners need to step up and do the job they were elected to do for the people.
Do you plan to promote any changes to existing taxes? If so, why?
The first change I would make to the taxes is to not raise them for the foreseeable future. The County Board needs to make some hard decisions and lower the property taxes and make this county more affordable to live in. The only thing I will promise to do is NEVER vote to raise your taxes. If raising taxes is the last and only option, the people should be involved in the process. Every dollar the government takes from the people, the less freedom they have.
