Theft
A Lake City resident reported on May 10 that sometime overnight someone entered a shed on his property and took several power tools, two chainsaws and assorted hand tools (value: $2,060).
Property damage
A Pine Island resident reported on May 7 that he heard banging. He discovered his neighbor’s mailbox damaged and another one on a nearby street along with a damaged yield sign. He observed a suspect vehicle in the ditch. Responding to the area, a deputy also found that a hayfield in the area had been driven through. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle at a residence in Pine Island. Charges are pending on the juvenile occupants.
Two mailboxes adjacent to each other in Welch were damaged overnight. A resident reported that a turkey hunter advised her that her mailbox had been damaged. It appeared as if the mailboxes had been hit by a vehicle (value: $335).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.