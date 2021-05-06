Shoplifting
A Pine Island business reported on April 30 that a Stihl saw was stolen from the store sometime between April 26 and 30 (value: $1,306).
Theft
A trailer and its contents were reported stolen out of Burnsville. On May 3 the trailer and contents were recovered in Wanamingo.
Property damage
A Wanamingo resident reported on May 1 that someone had driven through newly planted sod at their residence and also through a neighboring new construction site. No damage estimate given.
Sheriff deputies received a report on May 3 that a garbage can outside of the bathroom building at Collins Park in Pine Island appeared to have been set on fire. The fire spread to the building and caused $5,000 in damages. The Pine Island Fire Department responded.
An individual from Wanamingo reported on May 3 that overnight someone entered a barn on his property and attempted to steal gas from lawn equipment. The hose was cut off of a tank sprayer to siphon gas (value: $5 in damage).
