Every year numerous events are held at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park in Hastings. Here is the list of events.
Featured events
Summer kick off
June 8, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cost: Free
Kick off summer with an Aztec dance performance, fire show & live music by the Metro Gnomes. Enjoy food trucks, inflatables and activities. All ages welcome.
Make Music Day
June 21, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cost: Free
Bands will perform at local parks throughout Hastings including Levee Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Visit the city of Hastings website to learn about locations and times. All ages welcome.
Party in the Park
July 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: Free
Celebrate National Parks and Recreation month with an interactive animal presentation by Carpenter Nature Center, Cyr Wheel performance, live music by Ted Hajnasiewicz and band, activity booths, balloon & caricature artists, inflatables and food trucks. All ages welcome.
Recurring events
Bike with a Ranger
Experience the 10-mile loop on a bicycle ride, guided by a park ranger. Bring your bike and helmet. Begin & end at Levee Park. A partnership with the National Park Service. Recommended for teens & adults. The event is free but registration is required. Register at hastingsmn.gov.
Storytime in the Park
Listen to big book stories read aloud, play games and sing songs. Each Storytime has a new theme. A partnership with Pleasant Hill Library. Recommended for ages 10 and under (youth must be accompanied by an adult). The event is free.
Movie in the Park
Watch a movie outdoors on our 16-foot outdoor screen. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on the amphitheater seating or grassy hill. Sponsored by Ardent Mills. All ages welcome. Cost of attendance is a non-perishable food donation for Hastings Family Service.
Music in the Park
Experience live music outdoors performed by local and metro area bands, including a variety of genres. Supported by Ruth and George Doffing Charitable Fund. All ages welcome. The event is free.
Performance in the Park
A variety of groups will perform cultural dances and more. Sponsored by Smead Manufacturing Company and made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. All ages welcome. The event is free.
Storywalk
A StoryWalk is an innovative way to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Large staked signs with book pages are installed along the trail from Levee Park to Jaycee Park. Start and end at either park for a self-guided experience. A partnership with Pleasant Hill Library. Recommended for families with youth 10 and under. All ages welcome. The event is free.
2021 calendar of events
June
June 8 Summer Kick-off Celebration, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
June 10 Music in the Park, Ladies of the 80s, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
June 11 Movie in the Park, “The Land Before Time,” 8:30 to 9:45 p.m.
June 16 Storytime in the Park, theme: Adventure, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
June 17 Music in the Park, Funktion Junction 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
June 21 Make Music Day, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
June 22 Performance in the Park, Afoutayi (Haitian Dance) 6 to 6:45 p.m.
June 24 Music in the Park, No Limits B-Side Band 7 to 8:30 p.m.
June 25 Movie in the Park, “Planes: Fire & Rescue,” 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.
June 30 Storytime in the Park, theme: Farm, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
July
July 1 Music in the Park, The Jolly Huntsmen, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
July 8 Music in the Park, Sawyer’s Dream, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
July 9 Movie in the Park, “The Mighty Ducks,” 8:30 to 10:15 p.m.
July 13 Performance in the Park, Titambe (West African Drum & Dance) 6 to 6:45 p.m.
July 14 Party in the Park, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
July 21 Storytime in the Park, theme: Bears, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
July 22 Music in the Park, Ledfoot Larry, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
July 23 Movie in the Park, “The Croods: A New Age,” 8:30 to 10 p.m.
July 27 Performance in the Park, Sumunar (Indonesian Dance) 6 to 7 p.m.
July 28 Storytime in the Park, theme: Animals, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
July 29 Music in the Park, Axis Mundi, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
August
Aug. 5 Music in the Park, Bok Choy, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 Performance in the Park, Ballet Co. Lab (Modern Ballet) 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 12 Music in the Park, The Night Light Chasers, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 Movie in the Park, “Babe,” 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 Bike with a Ranger, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 18 Storytime in the Park, theme: Food, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Aug. 19 Music in the Park, Charanga Tropical, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 Performance in the Park, Katha Dance (North India Dance) 6 to 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 Storytime in the Park, theme: Rhythm, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Aug. 26 Music in the Park, Minneapolis Commodores, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 Movie in the Park, “Onward,” 7:30 to 9:15 p.m.
September
Sept. 2 Music in the Park, The Southern Express, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 to 6 StoryWalk, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 14 Performance in the Park, (lumin)theater lab (improv) 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 18 Bike with a Ranger, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 24 to 27 StoryWalk, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 28 Performance in the Park, Benjamin Domask-Ruth (circus arts) 6 to 7 p.m.
