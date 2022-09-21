Custom suits, unique fabrics, handmade leather bags and a variety of colorful ties line the shelves at the new Heimie’s Haberdashery in downtown Red Wing.
The clothing store features custom-made suits and hand-picked fabrics. Their made-to-measure clothing for men and women is their specialty.
Over the weekend Heimie’s Haberdashery celebrated its grand opening in downtown Red Wing.
“Heimie’s Haberdashery specializes in tailored clothing. Each season we hand select our fabrics and design our own Heimie’s in-house collection of clothing coming out of our partnerships with tailor shops in Montreal and Italy,” the Heimie’s Haberdashery website says.
This is the second location of Heimie’s with the original location being a staple in St. Paul since 1921.
Owner Anthony Andler recently decided to expand to Red Wing after the longstanding men’s clothing store Josephson’s closed earlier this year.
With a similar service, Heimie’s will bring a new identity to a staple that has been a part of Red Wing for so long.
The store is providing the same services that their St. Paul location offers including style consulting, tailor made suits and alterations all in-house for a one-stop shop.
Heimie’s services the Twin Cities metro area and northern parts of the state, with the Red Wing location this allows them to bring their services to central and southern Minnesota as well.
“Because of Josephson's long commitment and great track record, it was an easy business decision to open a location here because there is a market there for us,” Andler said.
“I wanted to continue to tell the story of Josephson’s and also bring our brand and add more goods and services like custom made clothing, shoe shining and dry cleaning cleaning drop off and pick up,” he continued
The store manager Jeff Caza showcased some of their custom pieces and handmade leather bags during the opening week. The store also sells accessories to go with any suit.
The community has welcomed the new store online and as the store slowly opens, passers by peak into the windows.
The store is located at 215 Bush Street and is now open to the public. The space underwent some renovations inside during the summer months, and the owner and staff are excited to welcome people into the new space.
“We kept some of the original fixtures, but there are some new aspects to the store too,” Caza said.
In June, Andler shared some ideas for the space with the Red Wing Port Authority.
“Coming into a smaller city, I’m super excited to connect the dots. I’m excited to have a website, to have a dry-cleaning pickup and drop-off location and to eventually maybe a shave parlor,” Andler said during the meeting.
The Red Wing location will employ Red Wing residents and bring the needed services to the community.
“We’ve hired full-time and part-time Red Wing residents, and I’m committed to employing local residents for a good career job to teach them the ins and outs of the clothing industry,” Andler said. “This store is a great little outpost for our brand and for the community of Red Wing, and it represents my commitment to listen to their needs and fulfill them.”
For more information about Heimie’s Haberdashery visit their website at heimies.com or call the store at 651-388-4261.
