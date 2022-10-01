When coming to Red Wing whether a resident or just passing through, He Mni Can-Barn Bluff is one of the best-known features in the region.
It is a must see destination for visitors and tourists alike. The recent partnership between Prairie Island Indian Community and the city of Red Wing has focused on healing the relationship between the two communities.
The He Mni Can-Barn Bluff project was the first step in celebrating the history and connections both communities have to the bluff.
The Heritage Preservation Commission recently approved the re-registering He Mni Can-Barn Bluff as a historic place with the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.
“The original registration didn’t encompass the totality of the place in terms of what it means to all of the people around here,” council liaison to the Heritage Preservation Commission Evan Brown said.
During the meeting the commission was presented with the application for registering the monument site for a second time. This time with a much more expansive description of its history dating back to prehistoric times.
The application includes multiple changes including the name change. When the district was originally listed in 1990 it was the Barn Bluff Nationally Registered Historic District.
“The 1990 nomination focused specifically on the landform itself, the bluff … the areas of significance were exploration and recreation and tourism and the period of significance in that nomination were listed from 1817 through 1939,” Michelle Terrell from Two Pines Resource Group said.
The new nomination focuses on the historic significance of the landform to different groups of people and focuses on a longer period of time.
“That nomination excluded the Native American cultural heritage of the bluff and so that is one of the aspects of the new nomination is to add that to the areas of significance and also the period of significance,” Terrell said.
The period of significance has been expanded in the new application and will now include the years that the first Native American settlement of the area. The years are now A.D. 900-1939 and the areas of significance include exploration, recreation, prehistoric archaeology, historic archaeology, Native American ethnic heritage and industry.
“Because the time period is so expansive it includes the identification of a number of unrecognized sites in the area,” Brown said. “I think that is a reason that the re-nomination is almost like a new application in that sense.”
Also in the revision the boundary change of the historic district is tied to physical and recognizable boundaries on the bluff.
“The previous nomination used a topographic contour line on the topographic map, so when you were standing on the bluff or the city was considering something that might be happening on the bluff, it was difficult to know if you were inside or outside of the district boundaries,” Terrell said.
The change in registering the bluff as a national historic place comes after continuations of strengthening a relationship with Prairie Island Indian Community.
“The history of the bluff goes quite a ways back to 900 C.E. and that is the big important part of this. We are recognizing that there are significant archaeological sites on Barn Bluff that require acknowledgement protection and that those are for even before the Dakota people,” Brown said.
The process for nominating the bluff again will go through a few more steps this time around. The report is sent to Prairie Island Tribal Historic Officer and the state historic office to make sure nothing was overlooked or missed.
“The report has gone to the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer at Prairie Island Indian Community and the State Historical Preservation office and they both have the opportunity to comment on the report to make sure nothing has been missed that needs to be included,” Brown said.
There are pieces of information that were disregarded when the first nomination was made in 1990 and this application will be more encompassing of the expansive time period.
“The application now includes mounds and burial sites that were not recognized or included in the previous nomination,” Brown said.
That review will take a few months to complete and then from there the application will be filed and will take a few more months to officially amend the application.
“From my point of view what we are trying to do in this application is recognize the history this area has of the first peoples here and that we need to be cognizant of that. They are our neighbors in our community and they have to be part of the story we tell about this area,” Brown said.
