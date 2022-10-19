Customers across southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Red Wing, Hastings and Cannon Falls are experiencing a service outage through HBC.
HBC recently gave an update on their Facebook page.
The update stated, “Crews are responding to locate a reported fiber cut that is affecting services for many HBC customers. Please check back for additional updates.”
According to a Facebook comment about the outage, a major fiber line was cut near the Red Wing area and they are down until further notice. There is not a current estimated time for when the service will be back up and running.
HBC will be posting updates on their Facebook page when more information is available. For more information about HBC and customer service phone numbers visit their website at www.hbci.com.
