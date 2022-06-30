Camping; a fun summer activity for the whole family to enjoy.
Whether it involves pitching a tent or parking an RV, Red Wing residents don’t have to go far for a relaxing trip; Hay Creek Campground is local and accessible.
“We just love coming here,” camper and Minnesota native Roxanne Cutler said. “My family and I have been going here since I was little and I’m well in my 60s now. It has something for all and the pool is great.”
The campground – located at 31655 state Highway 58 – was originally just one building that housed a general store and living quarters for its first owners, the Burkard family.
In 1967 it was sold to the Dressens, and they started a campground with only a few sites, according to current owners Gareth and Jordyn Brickzin.
“Then in 1977 it was sold to the O'Neill family,” Jordyn said. “They added a kitchen to the saloon and expanded the campground from 10 sites to nearly 150.”
The Brickzins purchased the campgrounds and saloon in 2020 for a life change.
Over the years of different ownership, the campground has been transformed, now offering full hook up options for RVs, tent sites, heated swimming pool, covered pavilion, laundry facilities, playground, basketball court, horseshoe court, live barn animals to see, horse camping and more.
“Our pool is the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day and has a perfect centralized location for any camper,” Jordyn said. “Take a refreshing dip or let your kids splash the afternoon away.”
If campers don’t want to cook, the Brickzins run the Old Western Saloon right on the property for accessibility.
The menu includes a large selection of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and fish baskets.
“Food and beer are great here,” Cutler said.
The saloon and campground office are open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Grab a table and enjoy a bite to eat with the whole family,” the Brickzins said.
To stay at the campground it costs $46 for a day, $750 a month – including water, electricity and sewer – and $2,000 for a seasonal. Visitors can use the pool for $5 a day without staying.
“I think others should come to the campground,” Cutler said. “A lot of people need more time in nature.”
