The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners reviewed committee reports during its March 21 meeting.
During the Planning Commission meeting on March 20, the commission heard from several people on the expansion of Hay Creek Campground located at 31655 Highway 58 in Red Wing.
“I was here last night, and we filled this room, we were overflowing, we were in the hallway and wrapped around the corner, there was a big concern over Hay Creek Campground expanding,” Commissioner Todd Greseth said.
During the meeting there was a public hearing for a zoning change and conditional use permit to Hay Creek Campground for an expansion.
The zoning request was to rezone some of the parcels on the property from Business District to Commercial Recreational District and other parcels from General Agriculture District to Commercial Recreational District.
Hay Creek Campground and Saloon currently contains the campsites, saloon, bathhouses and laundry facilities, storage sheds and a playground.
With the conditional use permit there are plans to expand the campground by 60 sites. They would add six cabins and new bathhouses and laundry facilities.
“We looked over the rules and guidelines and I know we reviewed it. We listened to the neighbors and they weren’t happy about expanding. They had some noise complaints and issues,” Greseth said. “It did get passed through the planning commission, so it will be coming to us next month.”
The zone change will be a public hearing at a county board meeting in April, the conditional use permit will not require another public hearing.
“I counted 55 people here … it was pretty full. There was a good mix for and against it. We only had maybe five people talk at the hearing,” Land Use Director Lisa Hanni said.
Finstad representative
During the meeting a representative from Congressman Brad Finstad’s office spoke to the board briefly.
Keith Allen introduced himself to the board and established himself as a contact for them if they need assistance with anything.
“I’m a Goodhue resident, if there is anything you need in the county in terms of supportive grant or any federal issues you are currently dealing with feel free to reach out to Finstad’s office,” Allen said.
Finstad is the 1st Congressional District representative, which includes Goodhue County.
Allen informed the board on committees and issues Finstad is involved with.
“Currently he is serving in Congress as a member of the Armed Services Committee and within the Ag Committee as well,” Allen said.
Finstad serves as the chairman of the subcommittee on nutrition, foreign agriculture and horticulture.
He also serves on the subcommittee on general farm commodities, risk management and credit, and the conservation, research and biotechnology subcommittee.
Quick Hits
Board approved per diem policy.
Board approved Tucker Lemmerman Memoranda of Understanding for transferred employee probationary period to one full year.
Board approved AFSCME letter of understanding,
The board was given a project status report for all projects currently happening throughout the county.
The board reviewed and approved county claims.
Board approved early order for 2024 equipment.
Board approve early trade on Unit 0602, a tandem plow truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.