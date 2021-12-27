The Red Wing City Council approved a solid waste disposal contract on Monday, Dec. 13. The contract approval is the most recent action in the long debate over the local processing of trash.
A brief background
With the closure of the the Bench Street Landfill in 2019, the city of Red Wing built the current solid waste campus, which is large enough to process all of the waste produced in the county and more. When the campus was being completed in 2019, the city of Hastings stated interest in hauling waste to Red Wing.
The city-run facility does not dispose of the waste. Instead, everything is run through the campus for processing: recyclable content and hazardous materials are removed. Anything left after processing is sent to an Xcel Energy facility on the outskirts of the city, where it is burned to create steam. The steam is then used to spin turbines, which in turn create electricity.
While the burning of trash is not a perfect solution, on the hierarchy of waste management, it is preferred to putting trash into landfills where it still pollutes.
Hauling from Hastings
The city of Hastings has sent trash to Red Wing since 2019. Public Works Deputy Director Jeff Schneider explained in a recent report that Hastings partners with Tennis Sanitation to haul waste.
“Red Wing receives approximately 5,000 tons annually from Tennis Sanitation,” Schneider wrote. “In 2019 and 2020, Red Wing had a verbal agreement with Tennis Sanitation for disposal services. In 2021, a one-year written agreement was put in place that is expiring at the end of December.”
While this means that more trash is moved through the city, it also means that the municipality makes money on the solid waste campus.
“Tip fees,” or the price to dump trash, will be $108 per ton in 2022. This means that if the average 5,000 tons is received from Hastings in the next year, the city will receive about $540,000 from Hastings.
Burning waste
A resident spoke during the Monday, Dec. 13, council meeting about the opposition to the agreement with Hastings and the ongoing burning of trash near the city. Council member Evan Brown said on Monday that Xcel has told the city that they would continue processing waste, with or without Red Wing, as Xcel could sign a contract with other municipalities to take and burn their trash.
While Xcel would continue burning despite Red Wing’s decisions, hauling to Red Wing does have other impacts: pollution caused by garbage trucks driving in and out of town, wear and tear done to roads and the energy needed to process the solid waste.
Ultimately, until society no longer creates as much waste, trash will need to be put somewhere; someone will need to sort it and something will have to be done with it.
(1) comment
A disappointing story, mostly reflecting the views of the garbage incineration industry and it's lap dog, the City of Red Wing. More later.
