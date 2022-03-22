The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Monday around 2:44 p.m., Thomas Albain of Prior Lake and an ATV fell through the ice on Sharp Muskrat in Welch Township.
Albain was on the lake fishing about 20-30 feet from the shore, when Kerry Schmitz of Hastings headed out on his ATV to meet him.
On his way there, Schmitz’s ATV went through the ice and as Albain came to help, he fell into about waist deep water, according to a press release. Albain was able to roll up on the ice and stayed still until rescuers could reach him.
County officers, Prairie Island Police Department, Miesville Fire/Rescue, Red Wing Fire/Rescue and the Minnesota DNR responded to the incident.
Albain was treated and released at the scene, according to a news release. Schmitz’s ATV was recovered from the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.