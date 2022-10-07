Walking down West Third Street, Red Wing residents make their daily stops.
They might grab a coffee at Mandy’s and then pick up a book at the library. They might even stop and talk to the neighbor they bumped into on the street that day.
Then they inevitably stop into Hanisch Bakery to grab some lunch and a sweet treat.
The community has been stopping at Hanisch Bakery for 15 years.
Hanisch Bakery has been a staple in the community for those 15 years and even before then. Before the bakery became Hanisch’s, residents were stopping in at the bakery known at the time as Braschler’s Bakery.
That is where Bill Hanisch got his start in the bakery business.
Hanisch worked at Braschler’s for many years starting as an employee during his high school years at age 15.
“It’s actually a funny story. I got fired from Mississippi National, I was a golf cart kid out there, and I applied here at the bakery, Bob (Braschler) gave me a shot, and I’m still here,” Hanisch said.
He never thought at that time that he’d be standing in his own bakery many years later.
The bakery became an integral part of his life growing up, and he became serious about it during his senior year of high school. He bought the bakery in 2007 and has grown the business since then.
“I’ve been here for around 27 years. I’ve definitely been in the bakery business for a long time. I’ve met some really cool people along the way, and it has been a great ride,” Hanisch said.
The bakery has an extensive history and has ties back almost 100 years. Before it was Braschler’s the bakery was called Pirius Bakery.
Today Hanisch has 30 employees and has been named one of the best bakeries in the state.
Hanisch knew he wanted to evolve the business, and he has leveraged social media to engage an audience and his customers.
“For me when I bought the bakery it really was how can I take this to the next level and that’s where social media came into play,” he said.
“We have evolved over the years and stepped up the level and quality of our product, we really focused on making good-quality goods and we’ve taken that further,” he continued.
Hanisch learned to hone his craft for baking from people who were in the business long before he stepped into the bakery and applied as a high schooler. Having those mentors and learning from them helped to create what Hanisch produces today.
“The people that came before me really taught me a lot and they set those levels of what needed to be accomplished, and it was always a learning experience for me and that is kind of why I chose to continue down the path,” Hanisch said.
Hanisch always knew he wanted to continue on the legacy of providing a positive experience for each person who walked through the door.
Some of the products offered at the bakery can be remembered as an important part of the community's special occasions. For graduations, funerals, birthdays and everything in between, the community turned to Hanisch for their cakes and treats.
“My ultimate favorite memory is a few years back when we were able to make cakes for all the graduates. That just grew into something so much bigger than I could’ve ever dreamed of, ” he said.
After 15 years, Hanisch has many memories and funny stories to tell, but his favorite has been making cakes for all the high school graduates.
Many of the employees at the bakery are high school students, and Hanisch feels honored to be a part of their lives. He enjoys being able to watch them grow and break out of their shell.
“For me seeing the high schoolers that come through here that start out really shy and then after they stick around here all throughout high school, they really shine, and they go on to do great things and that is what I like to see,” he said.
Hanisch is a big supporter of Red Wing sports and community activities. He enjoys being a part of the community and cultivating relationships with the other businesses and the community members.
“When something happens and we can rally around the community and raise money or awareness that is always awesome. We tried to be involved in as many things as possible,” he said.
“Youth athletics is a big thing that we are involved in too … being involved in activities and let the young groups know that local businesses are supporting them,” he continued.
Hanisch has gotten to know many regulars throughout his time at the bakery and getting to know them and being a part of something bigger makes his job easier.
Hanisch is optimistic about the future of the bakery, he plans on sticking around for many more years and hopes to grow the bakery.
The plan is to expand the bakery into the space located next to Hanisch in order to create more space to deliver the best customer service and the quality products that the community loves.
This expansion is in the plans for Hanisch, but right now he is committed to focusing on the space they currently have and continuing to make it better. He insists that he has no plans to open a second location or venture out of Red Wing.
“We have a large project that we are going after, and it will expand our cake area and help us to be more efficient and produce more and give people an even better experience. Hopefully it’ll be sometime next year that we get that accomplished,” he said.
“I get a lot of questions asking if we are going to open in different cities or different locations and the answer is no, it won’t happen. This is my location and that isn’t changing,” he continued.
After being named one of the best in the business he credits his employees as being the most important part of making the bakery run efficiently every day.
“The employees are the reason this place shines, the people here that make the products and sell the products are the main piece of this business,” he said.
Hanisch was born and raised in Red Wing and is an active member of the community. The bakery has been considered the heart of downtown Red Wing by many.
When stepping into the bakery, anyone would know that Hanisch takes pride in the community he has called home all his life. Old photos from his history in Red Wing and old high school jerseys line the walls.
“I have pictures of family members on the wall, and my family has lived here dating back to my grandparents,” he said.
“There’s pictures of my grandpa from the ‘30s on the wall and being from here is a big part of my business. Bakeries are fading away in many towns, but the good bakeries are sticking around, and they are focal points of their towns,” he continued.
As a staple in the community he tries to give back to the town that he loves. Nevertheless, he remains humble and boils it down to being “just a small town guy making doughnuts.”
