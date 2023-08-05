Earlier this year Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity announced their purchase of the former St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing.
Now as their plans for the project continue to move forward, Habitat for Humanity is looking for name suggestions for the recently acquired property.
The former St. John’s Hospital property is located at 1407 W. Fourth St. in Red Wing. It was previously owned by Mayo Clinic before Habitat for Humanity purchased the property, and they began to develop ideas for affordable housing at the site.
Habitat for Humanity prioritizes providing affordable housing options for people in the community to purchase.
According to a news release from Habitat for Humanity, “Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit agency dedicated to building safe and affordable homes in our local communities and is thrilled to announce a community-wide search for input in naming their newest and most ambitious build site in Red Wing.”
The organization is looking for help naming the new site and is asking the community to submit their ideas.
“In recognition of the area's rich history, we warmly invite the community to suggest names for the new site. This significant project represents one of the largest and most ambitious Habitat for Humanity developments in our region, and we need your support to make it a reality,” a news release stated.
Name suggestions can be submitted in person at Buchanan Grocery or can be emailed to info@gchabitat.org by Aug 25.
“Our dedicated committee of volunteers from the Executive Board will thoughtfully review all submissions to select the final name,” the news release stated.
The first person to submit the chosen name will win a $25 gift card to Buchanan Grocery.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for all community members, donors, volunteers, and corporate partners to come together and create a lasting impact. Building this new housing development will require the contributions of time, talent, and treasure from each one of you,” the news release stated.
Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity relies on local community volunteers to help bring their plans for affordable housing to life.
