Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity is working on several projects and most recently they announced that they are purchasing the former St. John’s Hospital property.
The former St. John’s Hospital is owned by Mayo Clinic Health Systems and demolition occurred last year.
Development of the property has been a subject of conversation for a few years and Habitat for Humanity is looking forward to what they can do with the property.
The building previously was used as a professional and community center, housed the senior center and was used as a testing site for COVID-19 in 2020.
It has been mostly vacant over the past several years.
The purchase agreement with Mayo Clinic is being finalized and won’t be official until the beginning of May.
“We have some very tentative plans; it is pretty early in the planning stages,” said Bob Hawley, executive director for Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity.
They are working with city personnel and an engineering company on future plans for the site.
“We have hired an engineering company and they are helping with the due diligence analysis before we purchase. They’ll come up with some tentative plans based on our discussions with city personnel and so it is very tentative.”
Affordable housing has been a prevalent topic in Red Wing recently. Habitat for Humanity is an organization that commits to providing affordable homeownership.
They are brainstorming ideas for that property.
“We are into affordable housing, and we build good quality, energy efficient homes. They are not huge or fancy, but they are nice. We are going to be looking at single family or some townhomes,” Hawley said.
At Habitat for Humanity, they help provide affordable housing for people to purchase, they don’t provide any lease opportunities.
The organization completes projects with the help of volunteers, and homeowners help in the construction process of their own homes.
“We use volunteers to build our homes … the families help build their own home too,” Hawley said.
The process timeline varies for projects. It depends on the amount of applicants they receive.
“Once we get an applicant then we typically build a house. We don’t speculate and build in advance usually,” Hawley said.
The number of applicants each year varies as well.
“We can get around 12 applicants each year, we build generally up to three homes throughout Goodhue County. We are hoping to increase that with this new property,” Hawley said.
Not all applicants are approved, because of the structure at Habitat for Humanity. The applicants have to be able to purchase the home.
“Not everyone qualifies because they have to be able to afford the mortgage when we are done with building,” Hawley said. “What we do to make it affordable is we sell the home based on the appraised value and then we structure the financing so it makes it affordable for the applicant.”
The property of the former St. John’s Hospital is five acres that can provide space for at least 20 future homes.
Although they don’t usually build in anticipation of applicants, they are hoping that with the knowledge of this purchase happening they will receive more applicants wanting to purchase homes.
“I think we will have applicants. We anticipate that with the knowledge that we have this space, we feel like the applications will come in,” Hawley said.
Construction at that property won’t happen this year, but they are hoping to build multiple houses once they have more plans available and knowledge of applicants.
Other projects Habitat for Humanity is working on:
They are closing on a new home at 328 Goodhue St. in Red Wing in April. The home dedication is April 11.
They are closing on a new home at 108 Sixth St. SW, Pine Island in June.
They are currently “recycling” an existing Habitat home for a new family at 109 Valley Court, Cannon Falls.
They will break ground for a new home at 316 Goodhue St. N, Red Wing in the spring.
They will break ground for a new home at 216 Third Ave., Wanamingo late spring.
They are purchasing a townhome at 119 Fifth Street from the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority and will be selling to a new family in June and July.
