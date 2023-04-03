Our buffalo relatives
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: April 3
Location: Red Wing Public Library Foot Room
Cost: Free
A presentation will be held at the Red Wing Public Library in the Foot Room. The presentation will teach about the history of buffalo that once roamed here. It will be a cultural and traditional teaching of buffalo as our relatives
Tall Stories
Times: 10 a.m.- noon, 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.,
Date: April 4
Location: Sheldon Theater
Cost: $10 for adults, kids play free, additional youth $7
“Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo–is there?”
Gruffalo storytelling workshop
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: April 4
Location: Red Wing Public Library Foot Room
Following performances of the Gruffalo at the Sheldon Theater, the Red Wing Public Library is hosting a physical theater and storytelling workshop. You can sign up at docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScIK7DB8Nhm3c.../viewform.
Salsalicious celebration
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: April 4
Location: St. James Hotel Summit Room
Cost: Salsa tasting tickets at the door: $5. Raffle tickets $20 now available through United Way, RW Masonic Lodge and participating non-profits.
The Red Wing Masonic Lodge is hosting the annual Salsalicious fundraising event. “Since 2013 we’ve all had a blast raising more than a quarter-million dollars as part of what we humbly think is on of the best fundraisers and friend-raisers of the year.”
Preschool storytime
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: April 5
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
Fare for All
Time: 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Date: April 5
Location: Church of St. Joseph, 435 West 7th Street.
Fare For All is a great way to save money on high quality foods, credit, debit, EBT or cash accepted-No checks.
Build your bouquet
Time: 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Date: April 5
Location: Deer Crest Senior Living, 470 Hewitt Boulevard
Other: RSVP to 651-267-5444 by March 31
“You’re invited to stop and smell the rose and have and afternoon of flowers and fun. Enjoy some refreshments, build your own flower bouquet to take home (perfect for the Easter holiday) and take a rout of our community, A few of our residents will even show off their apartments.”
Toddler storytime
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: April 6
Location: Red Wing Public Library
Cost: Free
Author talk
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: April 8
Location: Red Wing Public Library Foot Room
Cost: Free
“Dr. Artika Tyner is a passionate educator, author, speaker, and advocate for justice who is deeply committed to helping children discover their leadership potential and serve as change agents in the global community. Join us to hear Dr. Tyner speak about her journey towards justice.
