The Holiday Stroll has been an annual event in Red Wing for 21 years, and the organizers are hoping to continue making the event better each year.
In order to continue to make the event better each year, Downtown Main Street has to invest more in the event and seek new forms of funding to bring new activities to the stroll.
This year Downtown Main Street has put together an initiative called “Grow the Stroll,” and they are selling buttons for the Holiday Stroll. Attendees must have a button to participate in this year’s events.
“This year we really decided that we need to work on growing the stroll and keep it going through the years,” office and events coordinator Angela Frechette said.
“There comes a point with planning when we just need a little more money to make all of the fun activities happen, and it just takes more investment to make this a great event, and the buttons will help us achieve that,” she continued.
The buttons are $3 per button for anyone ages 5 and up and are available at local businesses throughout Red Wing. On the day of the event buttons will be available for $5.
This year the event is planning several new activities including a Star Wars village with interactive activities.
Other events that will require a button to participate in include photos with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, activities at the library and more events in the planning stages.
“There are certain activities that you need the button for, and it is just a minimal amount to help us continue to fundraise for the Holiday Stroll,” Frechette said.
Downtown Main Street has a fundraising goal of $5,000 generated by button sales and individual donations. That money will go toward growing the Holiday Stroll event in the future.
“Being able to add something new every year is our goal so there is always something different and exciting,” Frechette said.
Buttons are available at Tootsie Too's, Cut Above Home, 210 Plum Crazy, Go Brazen, Simple Abundance and Phileo Style. They plan to add more locations in the coming weeks before the Holiday Stroll in November.
Hope Coalition and United Way have been given a select number of buttons for families that cannot otherwise afford the buttons.
“We have a limited number of buttons provided to the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties and at the Hope Coalition to give to families who otherwise would not be able to purchase the buttons, ” Frechette said.
Buttons are available at the local businesses now and will be on sale up until the event on November 25.
