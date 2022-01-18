Sam Butler got a start in music at 4 years old when he traveled with his father, a member of the Blind Boys of Mississippi, until Butler started school. Later, Butler joined the Blind Boys of Alabama, a group that has won five Grammy Awards and is in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Butler visited Red Wing on Monday, Jan. 17, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The event was held at First Presbyterian Church. About 25 community members sat in the pews and chairs in the foyer to listen to Butler sing and speak about his life.
Butler shared that when he was traveling with his father and the Blind Boys of Mississippi, they would have to use back entrances when buying food from hotels and restaurants that also served white people.
Butler recalled one very hot day in Mississippi when he wanted a drink of water, and a man yelled slurs at him because of his sip from the drinking fountain. Butler emphasized, “Martin kept pushing, he kept pushing for equal rights. And I’m glad he did, I’m glad he did, because if he hadn’t, where would we be now?”
The event was centered around music. Butler and his wife and two daughters sang traditional hymns like “Amazing Grace” and shook the church with “His Eye is on the Sparrow.”
During a break in the music, Thomas Young spoke to those gathered. Young is a member of the Red Wing Human Rights Commission, the group that sponsored the event.
“There has been progress from the civil rights movement,” Young said. “Although we still have a long way to go… we have made progress.”
The event concluded with Butler, his family and attendees singing “We Shall Overcome,” an anthem of the civil rights movement.
The Rev. Greg Bolt, one of the pastors of First Presbyterian Church, added a few comments before participants scattered into the cold evening. Bolt emphasized that sharing quotes by King is good, but that’s not what really matters.
“What matters is what happens out there,” Bolt said, pointing outside of the church doors. “What happens in the voting booth, what happens on the telephone, what happens in our classrooms, in our school districts, what happens in our city council meetings; that's where it matters.”
Bolt concluded: “Until we start acting like Dr. King, we will only be living a dream.”
