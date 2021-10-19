The Red Wing School Board met to discuss a grievance settlement and approve three combined polling places for district elections.
Here is what you need to know:
Grievance Settlement
A former teacher submitted a grievance on May 5 requesting retroactive pay from Sept. 22, 2015, to her last day of employment within the district, June 4, 2021.
The teacher claimed they should have been placed in the BA+30q salary lane instead of BA+15q beginning in 2015 because they had satisfied the number of credits to qualify for a change, according to the grievance settlement.
If the teacher was moved to the higher lane, they would have been granted an increase in compensation.
The Red Wing School District said that the teacher was appropriately placed for all school years between 2015-2016 and 2020-2021 because it followed the practice set forth in their personnel handbook.
The handbook states that at least nine credits of the 15 needed for a lane change must be graduate ones -- and to the district’s knowledge the teacher had not achieved this.
However, the teacher stated that the master agreement between the district and Education Minnesota Red Wing -- that addresses lane placement and teacher advancements -- did not specify how many graduate-level credits are necessary for a lane change.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson said during Monday’s meeting that changes to the agreement need to be made.
“We have had the same or very similar language since, I think 1979.”
To resolve the grievance, the Red Wing Public School District, former teacher and Education Minnesota Red Wing have entered into a settlement agreement.
The school district has agreed to pay the teacher $3,000, less regular and ordinary payroll taxes and other withholdings.
Anderson stated that the teacher would not receive any retroactive pay for years prior to the 2020-2021 school year.
The grievance from May 5 was withdrawn with prejudice and no precedent was set by this settlement.
Combined polling place
All education districts are required to annually establish combined polling places for school based voting that doesn’t coincide with a federal or state election.
The board approved the following locations for 2022:
Red Wing Fire Department Station 2: 4880 Moundview Dr.
Serving Red Wing W-1/P-1 and W-1/P-2, Featherstone, Vasa and Welch Township.
Red Wing Public Library: 225 East Ave.
Serving Red Wing W-2/P-1, W-2/P-2, W-3/P-1 and W-4/P-1.
Minnesota State College Southeast: 308 Pioneer Road
Serving Red Wing W-3/P-2 and W-4/P-2, Belvidere, Florence, Hay Creek and Wacouta Township.
All combined polling places will remain open for school district voting between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. when in use.
