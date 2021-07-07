It’s the time of year when grad parties are held in backyards, college students return home for the summer and high school seniors are bombarded with questions about their plans for after high school and dream colleges. These things are all playing out as usual, but 2021 is not exactly the same for recent grads as those who graduated over the past few years. Now, it has become a struggle to find a job, especially one in a recent-student’s desired field.

Pew Research published the results of a survey in May. The report states, “while it is too early to compare the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 recession and the Great Recession on recent college graduates, there is evidence that the outcomes for these young adults have differed in the months following their graduation. The labor force participation rates for the classes of 2007 and 2008 were relatively unchanged, whereas the class of 2020 saw a marked decline compared with the class of 2019.”

Four Red Wing women who earned their bachelor degrees in May of this year spoke with the Republican Eagle about their post-college experiences. The conclusion was unanimous: finding a job fresh out of college is hard. Finding a job in one’s desired field is nearly impossible.

Anika Nybo graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in information systems. She reflected, “it was very difficult to find a job that was fit for me due to higher level job searchers being in high demand for any job in any level due to a job shortage.”

Brooklyn Stewart earned her bachelor’s degree at Winona State University. Like Nybo, Stewart struggled to find possible employment. However, Stewart’s dream career–teaching—came with an extra set of hurdles. She said, “after graduating from college, I continued to search for a career within my career field. I struggled to find job opportunities due to the timing of graduation and schools still being in session. I have had a few interviews and am continuing to search for the perfect career fit.”

Experts are stressing that it is important for recent grads and students who will soon be entering the workforce to remember that their first job doesn’t need to be perfect. Denise Mooney is the associate vice president for enrollment and student administration at Boston University. She said in a recent school publication, “it’s important for people not to think about their first job out of college as their career. It’s not. It’s their first job out of college, and a step along their path.”

Red Wing High School and Gustavus Adolphus grad Paige Patterson agrees with the idea that individuals don’t need to enter their career as soon as they are handed a diploma. She explained, “my perspective is that I have the rest of my life to pursue a career, and it’s incredibly valuable to feel confident in who I am and what I want to do than jumping immediately into an intensive 9-5 career. I can still achieve my career goals if I begin at 25 rather than 20, and it allows me to explore the world and my own identity. I really hope taking years in between schooling and career becomes more normalized because I view it as one of the most beneficial things a person in their early 20’s/late teens can do to develop themselves.”

While it may take time to enter a preferred field or find an exciting job, Mooney tells students that it is important that they don’t mold their education and career paths around what they think will get them a good job right away. She said, “A classic career-development caution is, don’t try to identify your career by figuring out what’s recession-proof or change proof or whatever. Being flexible is absolutely important, but look for places to put your strengths and skills to use in the service of your interests and your goals.”

Advice from recent college graduates

What do you think are the best skills for recent grads to have to find a job in today’s economy?

Katherine Gadient, University of Wisconsin - River Falls grad: I think that flexibility is the best skill a recent graduate can have when searching for a job in today’s economy, especially since so much is still changing from the pandemic.

Nybo: Communication, technological and teamwork skills. Having those three skills will be ideal for any job.

Patterson: One of many skills that is incredibly marketable and useful now in the job market (and that I foresee will continue to only grow in importance) is language. If you’re able to speak more than just English, the job possibilities double. I am also a huge advocate for gap years and service industry jobs in order to spend some time developing who you are as a person and really valuable people skills.

Stewart: I think that the best skill for recent grads to have to find a job in today’s economy is being confident.

Is there anything that you wish you had studied, done, emphasized, etc. while in high school or college to help you in the job search process?

Gadient: Looking back, I think I should’ve taken advantage of career services’ mock interviews on campus to better prepare me for what to expect in a teaching interview.

Nybo: I wish I learned more coding or took more classes relating to communication. For coding, I particularly found a higher interest in it the more coding I learned. For communication, I think it is an important skill we all need in any situation. I think I can always work on my communication skills.

What do you want readers to know about high school or college grads and the process of finding a job?