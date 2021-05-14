Dakota County will begin bringing the Lake Byllesby reservoir to its summer elevation on Saturday, May 15.
In the fall, the reservoir level is lowered three feet to 853.7 feet and remains there until May 15 when refilling to the summer elevation of 856.7 feet is permitted to start. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sets these seasonal lake levels to make it easier for farmers to get into their lower-lying fields in the spring and to offer residents water recreation opportunities in the summer. Refilling is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend.
Refilling the reservoir is done by raising 41 trip gates located at the top of Lake Byllesby Dam. Up to 20% of the water flowing from the Cannon River into the reservoir is captured to fill the pool. The remaining 80 percent of inflow is released downstream through the turbines and crest gates.
To ensure adequate flow downstream, the reservoir cannot be refilled if the flow of the river, as measured in Welch, drops below 50 % of the normal water-flow levels.
Byllesby is part of the Cannon Falls, which separates Goodhue and Dakota counties.
