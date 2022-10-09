Government
Monday, Oct. 10
County offices closed for Indigenous People’s Day
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Red Wing Advisory Team on Government Policies and Practices, 6 p.m., Community Development Building.
Red Wing Public Library Board, 6 p.m., Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.
Monday, Oct. 17
Red Wing Public Schools School Board workshop, 5 p.m., Red Wing High School.
Red Wing Public Schools School Board, 6 p.m., Red Wing High School.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Sheldon Theatre Board, 5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Red Wing Youth Commission workshop, 6 p.m.
Community calendar
Monday, Oct. 10
Help weekly:
- Peer Hub, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Pierce County Office Building.
- Al-Anon, 7 p.m., George Andrews Hall, Bay City.
- AA, 7 p.m., United Lutheran Church, Dakota Street entry; Big Book study at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Business Networking International, 7:30 a.m., St. James Hotel.
Clay City AA, 10:30 a.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door. 651-380-8352.
Rotary, noon, St. James Hotel.
Silver Tones, 1 p.m., Pier 55.
Immunization clinic, 1-4 p.m., Goodhue County Government Center, 509 W. Fifth St., room 104.
Help weekly:
- Women’s healing group, 5:30 p.m. Call 651-388-9360 ext. 1.
- Hiawatha Valley Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m., Deer Crest.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness, 6:30-8 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 321 West Ave. For more information, contact Joel at 507-206-8557.
- Weightloss surgery support group, 7-8:30 p.m., Caribou Coffee.
- Clay City AA, 7 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door.
- AA, 7 p.m., George Andrews Hall, Bay City.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Help weekly:
- AA, 7 p.m., George Andrews Hall, Bay City.
- Clay City AA 12-plus-12, 7 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door. 651-380-8352.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Dawnbreakers Kiwanis, 7 a.m., St. James Hotel.
Golden Kiwanis, 9:30 a.m., Pottery Museum of Red Wing.
Clay City AA, 10:30 a.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door. 651-380-8352.
Noontime Kiwanis, noon, St. James Hotel.
TOPS, 4:45 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 420 W. Third St; enter from the Studebaker Park lower level.
Help weekly:
- Women’s Support Group, 6:30 p.m., United Lutheran Church.
- Al Anon Serenity Group, 6:30 p.m., Church of St. Joseph, 435 W. Seventh. St., Holy Family Hall.
- Emotions Anonymous, 7 p.m., Red Wing Health Center. For information, call Fred at 651-380-0787.
- Clay City AA, 7 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door.
Friday, Oct. 14
Help weekly:
- Clay City AA, 2 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door. 651-380-8352.
- AA, 7 p.m., George Andrews Hall, Bay City.
- Clay City AA, 7 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road.. Enter the rear southeast door.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Help weekly:
- Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., George Andrews Hall, Bay City.
- Clay City AA, 10:30 a.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door.
- Clay City AA, 7 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Help weekly:
- Sunday Serenity Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 10:30 a.m., AA clubroom above Elks Lodge.
- AA, 7 p.m., George Andrews Hall, Bay City.
- Clay City AA Big Book, 7 p.m., 1029 Featherstone Road. Enter the rear southeast door. 651-380-8352.
