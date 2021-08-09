A fair time for all
Think pork sandwiches and milkshakes, open class exhibits and midway fun. The Goodhue County Fair opens Tuesday and runs through Saturday in Zumbrota. The Pierce County Fair opens Thursday and runs through Sunday in Ellsworth.
Patchouli & Terra Guitarra in the park
Guitar duo Bruce Hecksel and Julie Patchouli are the next up for the summer Concerts in the Park series. Red Wing Arts says of the musicians, “their sound, depth and virtuosity is described as ‘Simon and Garfunkel meets the Gipsy Kings’ and City Pages compares it like ‘taking a yoga class in a field of running mustangs.’”
The concert will run 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the bandshell in Central Park.
Open air fair in Cannon Falls
From 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, Cannon Falls will host an open air fair on Fourth and Mill streets. Festivities will include free hot dogs, door prizes, dance lessons, glass etching, food, art booths, goods for sale and more.
For more information, visit the Cannon Falls Chamber of Commerce website.
Sculpture garden reception
A reception is scheduled for sculptor and 2020 artist-in-residence Pete Driessen. The event will include a free outdoor artist talk and a reception to commemorate the installation of Driessen’s abstract limestone “Wing Dam” sculpture.
The event will run 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in the Anderson Center Sculpture Garden. For more information about the event and the new sculpture, visit the Anderson Center’s website.
Corps welcomes people to board Motor Vessel Mississippi
An open house of the Motor Vessel Mississippi will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Levee Park. The vessel will be in the region as part of the Mississippi River Commission’s low water inspection trip. The open house will provide information about the importance of the Mississippi River system and the diversity of uses and users along the waterway.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the tour. Facemasks will be required by all guests and the number of guests will be limited to 50 at a time. Backpacks and large satchels will not be allowed onboard. People who bring small purses and handbags on board may be subject to inspection prior to boarding. The main deck on the Motor Vessel Mississippi and the public hearing room have limited accessibility.
The Motor Vessel Mississippi will also be open for tours in La Crosse on Thursday, Aug. 1,2 and in Wabasha on Friday, Aug. 13. Those tours will be 5-7 p.m.
Artmaking with artists-in-residence
Join Anderson Center artists-in-residence and S.R. Kissler Press for a free series of concurrent public art-making workshops and artist demonstrations. The workshops will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the North Studios Courtyard and the Granary Printmaking Studio at the Anderson Center.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their equipment and techniques, and participate in paper making collage, visual erasure poetry, relief printing, screenwriting, and letterpress postcard printing workshops.
1-4 p.m.: Mobile letterpress demo with S.R. Kissler Press
1-2 p.m.: Relief printing workshop with Benjamin Merritt
1 and 2 p.m.: Visual erasure poetry making with S. Erin Batiste
2-4 p.m.: Paper making & collage workshop with Khalif Thompson
2-4 p.m.: Print shop open studio with Benjamin Merritt
3 p.m.: Screenwriting workshop with Raven Johnson
