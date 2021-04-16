The Spring Flood Run revs up 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17, when registration begins in Lake St. Croix Beach, Minn.
Shortly thereafter, at least one thousand motorcyclists are expected to make the loop around the Mississippi River to raise money for Gillette Children's Hospital. The forecast calls for a high of 57 degrees and only a 4% chance of rain.
"Being outdoors is a great way to social distance," organizers note on flood-run.com.
The original run went down Highway 61 to Winona, Minn. Over the years, riders began riding down Highway 35 on the Wisconsin. The ride around Lake Pepin is especially popular.
Departing Lake St. Croix between 8 and 11 a.m., riders then go left at Highway 10 into Prescott or right to Highway 61. Riders may cross the Mississippi in Prescott, Red Wing, Wabasha, or Winona. Those who make the full run to Winona and back may earn a Gold Pin Tour if they are registered riders.
Riders purchase a standard Flood Run wristband for $10 or Gold Star band for $30; proceeds go to the hospital.
The pandemic canceled the 2020 spring run.
The fall Flood Run 2021 is scheduled for Sept. 18.
