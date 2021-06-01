25 years ago, 1996
The Olympic torch will be visiting several Goodhue County communities. The motorcade accompanying the Olympic flame will include 19 vehicles, including three 31-foot motorhomes and 4 motorcycles. The torch will enter Minnesota from the south and travel through Austin, Rochester, and the Goodhue County communities of Zumbrota and Cannon Falls along Highway 52.
A Goodhue County man won the $9.4 million Powerball drawing last week. Carl Imhof said he always plays the same numbers and knew he was a winner as soon as he heard the numbers. Imhof, a 56-year-old warehouse worker, said he plans to continue working so he doesn’t get bored. He said he will donate $20,000 to his church and will buy a new home for his mother.
50 years ago, 1971
Consolidation of the Vasa school district with Red Wing and Cannon Falls was recommended this morning at a state Department of Education hearing. Ralph Peterson, representing the board, told Vasa residents that he will recommend to the state board June 7, that the consolidation plat be approved. Most speakers at this morning’s hearing expressed approval of the district into which their property has been placed.
Thursday night shopping in Red Wing may at least match the volume generated on Friday nights, if the first experience is any guide. Four of 5 local businessmen said the first Thursday night opening brought as much or more – even double – the traffic on any given previous Friday night opening.
Tucked among the trees behind Villa Maria Center are two chalet-style buildings. They are the new girl’s camp buildings. Camp Glengarda, run by the Ursuline Nuns since 1932, was originally located across the road from the Villa, but in 1969, five months before the fire, snow collapsed the roof on the main camp building. Painters and electricians have been rushing to complete finishing touches before the camp opens June 12.
100 years ago, 1921
With the exception of about 20 district schools, the rural schools of the county have completed their work for the year. Ten districts will close this week, the remaining number within a week. Between 170 and 200 students of the rural districts will graduate and will receive their diplomas at the county school graduation, to be held at Colvill Park. Elaborate plans are being made to make this graduation day the biggest of its kind ever held.
The graduating members of the St. John’s Hospital were guests of the juniors at a dinner party at Frontenac Inn Tuesday evening. The dining hall was artistically decorated in gold and white, the senior class colors and huge bouquets of daisies and bridal wreath. Following a sumptuous three-course dinner. Dr. Claydon gave an interesting talk on “China.”
An exhibit of more than usual interest was that of the work done by the pupils in the undergrad rooms of the public schools held at the industrial building during the past two days. A great variety of articles were shown and the workmanship and arrangement elicited no end of praise from those who were in attendance.
