25 years ago, 1996
Landowners on Lake Byllesby met with Goodhue County’s Lake Byllesby land committee at Stanton Township to try to come to an agreement regarding a dispute over property lines. The county, which would like to develop Byllesby Park, and the residents, who feel they have a right to property they have occupied for years, have long been at odds over this issue.
A semi driver was dead of a heart attack before his vehicle crashed into the Northern Harness building last Wednesday. That’s the ruling of the Goodhue County coroner’s office following an autopsy. The driver reportedly complained of chest pain at the Cannonball Auto & Truck Plaza, where he’d filled up with gas. After he left the truck left County Road 24, before breaking down a brick wall and coming to a stop with the cab inside the harness business.
50 years ago, 1971
Spurgeon’s manager Vern Myrland elaborated today on his company’s plans for a much enlarged Red Wing store in the former Downtown Dodge building on Main Street. “We will completely rebuild the building into a modern department store with many additional departments not now available,” he said. The new Red Wing store will be one of Spurgeon’s largest.
Red Wing’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority selected two half-blocks near downtown as the primary sites for a 10-story, 100-unit apartment building for the elderly. Now the HRA will have the sites assessed for market value, will determine construction suitability, and will set a hearing.
Red Wing’s Ben Franklin store downtown has a new manager. He’s John A. Marschall, 31, who took over the post two weeks ago. Marschall is still hunting for a permanent residence in the city; currently, he is staying at the St. James Hotel. He is a native Minnesota, born and raised in Shakopee and attended St. Thomas College at St. Paul.
100 years ago, 1921
The new program from Swedish and Norwegian composers, presented at the meeting of the Civic Music League at the Y.M.C.A. proved one of the most enjoyable of any given during the year. The largest crowd of the year attended and all enjoyed the numbers given. At the business meeting it was voted to hold a music contest again this year.
The X-ray machine was demonstrated to members of the Men’s Club of the Swedish Lutheran Church at the medical block on Monday evening. Drs. Aanes, Brandt and Claydon explained the workings of the remarkable instrument, which has meant so much to medical science. Several members had X-ray pictures taken. The doctors gave a most interesting demonstration and they were extended a note of thanks by those present.
Red Wing is going to be on the National Guard map again. A company is being organized here let it be known the encampment will receive the full pay of the regular army soldier. The camp this year will be held at Fort Snelling for 10 days, commencing June 11. It is the hope of those interested that the business and industrial residents of Red Wing will cooperate in the movement to give Red Wing a first class National Guard company to the extent of encouraging their employees to enlist, and willingly give them the ten day period required to attend camp.
