25 years ago, 1996
The Goodhue County Board met in special session to discuss issues related to plans for a new jail and court building. Chairman Richard Mallan told the board that he hoped nobody wanted to rush into a final decision. Mallan explained that the board had taken a look at other sites in addition to the original old Red Wing high school property. Several other issues such as the scope of the project and financial aspects were discussed. It was decided to continue the discussion at the next meeting.
In an effort to make county roads safer, the Goodhue County Board approved a policy allowing the highway department to regulate the construction of mailbox supports on county roads. At issue is the design and weight of some mailbox supports, which could be a hazard to motorists. The county has put together a policy that mirrors the state policy. The county also understands that residents like to express themselves with unusual mailboxes.
50 years ago, 1971
A 10-year-old Zumbrota boy died Saturday afternoon when he was trapped in a burning building at a local dump. He was trapped in a steel storage structure after a quantity of fuel spilled in front of the door and was ignited. The boy along with three friends were looking for wood with which to build a go-cart at the dump, which had been closed since July 6. One of the other boys dumped the fuel and started it on fire.
The chemical spraying program begun by the city Wednesday afternoon may have decreased gas and odors from the tannery lagoon area. However, city officials are crossing their fingers, hoping that the respite isn’t due only to wind and atmospheric conditions. Some residents of the old fairgrounds area, which has borne the brunt of the problem, reported today that the smell wasn’t as noticeable Wednesday night as it was earlier this week.
About 25 members of the American Indian Movement destroyed an archeological site being excavated by Twin Cities high school students at the Fort Sweney site in Welch Thursday night. The Twin City residents burned notes and archeological tools, carried away arrowheads and other artifacts unearthed by students and exposed rolls of film taken of the site. The students, teachers and archeologists left Thursday night after the incident and do not plan to return
100 years ago, 1921
According to word received here Friday afternoon, warrants for the arrest of Otto Remmler, manager of Remmler’s Brewery in this city, and John L. Stark, brewmaster, will be issued by the office of the United States marshal at Minneapolis late today. According to information, the two men will be charged with “the manufacture and sale of illegal possession of intoxicating liquors and also with conspiracy to defraud the government.” It is expected they will be taken to Minneapolis and arraigned in the United States district court.
While no direct infractions of the new “dimmer” law have been reported in Red Wing, at least no arrests being made, there are a number of motorists who, having obeyed the behests of the state, feel that there are some others who are evading the law in a measure. Headlights so bright that it is necessary to put one’s hands up to shield drivers, yet when the cars come close it is seen that they have apparently lived up to the letter of that really are “dim.” It seems that something should be done to protect the ones who are trying to do what the law states.
