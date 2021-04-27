25 years ago, 1996
There is increasing evidence that the Sogn Valley was once the home of elk. Residents along the Little Cannon River have discovered several sections of elk antlers over the past three years. The most recent discovery was made this spring. A 3-pound piece of antler that fits another piece found was discovered. Together the two pieces measure about 4 feet long, and weigh over 7 pounds. All of the discoveries have been made within a few miles of each other.
Cannon Falls has been named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. It is the third year Cannon Falls has received this national recognition. To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a tree board or department, a city tree ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program, and an Arbor Day observance.
50 years ago, 1971
Red Wing businessmen are considering a change in late store hours from Friday to Thursday nights. An opinion poll of Red Wing Chamber of Commerce member retailers will be taken this week to aid in a decision to whether Red Wing stores will offer late hours on Thursday nights instead of Fridays. A reason for the change is that about 50% or better of the major industries in Red Wing have switched their payday to Thursday.
Red Wing police are investigating a stabbing at the St. James Hotel early this morning. At 12:44 a.m. police were called to the St. James by the night clerk. They found the 24-year-old victim bleeding from several slashes on his face, chest, and hands. The man is staying at the St. James and works at the NSP plant on Prairie Island. He said he was attached by three men as he entered his hotel room. Police are investigating several leads.
NSP is one of several Red Wing area industries contemplating operational changes to reduce air pollution. The plant can be seen sometimes billowing thick black smoke. A spokesman said the plant operates on natural gas during the summer months and causes no pollution problem. However, during the winter, natural gas isn’t available and the plant must switch to coal.
100 years ago, 1921
Mrs. A.G. Beyer was elected president of the Civic Music League at a short business meeting held in connection with the program of German music presented at the YMCA assembly Tuesday. She succeeds Professor C.R. Youngdahl, who tendered his resignation. It was with keen regret that the resignation was accepted. Youngdahl organized the league and has been very active in promoting its affairs. Mrs. Beyer is one of Red Wing’s prominent musicians and has devoted much energy in helping to make the league a success.
Jack Derby of Fort Worth, Texas, has arrived in Red Wing to take up his duties as professional at the golf course of the Red Wing Golf Club. He was formerly connected with the Glenn Garden and Mineral Wells country clubs, among the two largest and most popular organizations of their kind in the South. Mr. Derby comes here highly recommended and he should help to make the game more popular than ever.
