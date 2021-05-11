25 years ago, 1996
With the first anniversary of the disappearance of little Jessica Swanson fast approaching, authorities are no closer to learning what happened to the Cannon Falls youngster. Jessica was 3 years old when she was reported missing from her Cannon Falls home on June 27, 1995. The child is presumed dead, but no arrests have been made. Although authorities have looked closely at Dale Jenson, the boyfriend of Jessica’s mother, they have not found the evidence they need for a conviction.
Welch Village Ski Area will play host to the first off-road motorcycle race of the season. The event will be a scramble, complete with mini and peewee competition. About 150 racers will take part. Adults as well will be riding, including one factory rider who was sixth in the nation last year. The course will run across a hill or two, but will use a lot of woods around the area.
50 years ago, 1971
Spurgeon’s department store announced this morning that it has taken a long-term lease on the old Downtown Dodge garage at 423 Main St. The building will be measured Monday and indoor plans and specifications will be completed by Spurgeon’s by Wednesday. Company officials said the firm will be “trying to make the building uniquely Red Wing.”
Managers of five major brand stations in Red Wing blame the gas war, which started last Thursday, on two things – a new station opening and gas wars in surrounding communities. A recently reopened state here lowered its gas rate to 34.9 cents per gallon Thursday in an apparent effort to build business. Other stations, most of which were at 38.9 cents per gallon for regular at the time, decided they had better follow suit. Two of the managers contacted said they figure the war is going to be a long one.
A landmark on Third Street came down Monday and is not going to be replaced. The marquee on the Auditorium was carted off because it was becoming too difficult to maintain. The marquee has been on the building since the 1940s when the building was last remodeled. This was part of the latest renovation which saw installation of new staging equipment, lighting and carpeting in the lobbies.
100 years ago, 1921
The police picked up an intoxicated man Wednesday. The fellow, in his craving for liquor, drank the contents of bottles containing hair tonic. This stunt is not exactly new for some. Some time ago a transient barber, who got a job for a day, drank the proprietor’s entire supply of tonic and left town.
Some 400 or 500 ladies gathered at A. Swanson’s Sons hardware store for the drawing of prizes on Saturday in connection with the closing of the stove demonstration. Mrs. A.F. Lees won the porcelain top table, and Mrs. Wm. Horlitz received the 42-piece French china set of dishes. F.T. Rockwell, in charge of the demonstration, was gratified over the week’s results.
The sacred concert given by the Amphion male chorus under the direction of Adolph Olson at the Swedish Lutheran Church Sunday evening, was a splendid musical event in every sense of the word. The church was filled to capacity with an appreciative music loving audience and everyone who heard the concert speak highly of it. Following the program members of the choir of the church served the visitors with a delicious lunch.
