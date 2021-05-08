Monday, May 10
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., virtual.
Tuesday, May 11
Pierce County Fair Committee, 2:30 p.m.
Pierce County Building Committee, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Pierce County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, noon
Pierce County Law Enforcement Committee, 2:30 p.m.
Pierce County Board of Health, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 17
Red Wing School District Legislative & Policy Committee, 4:45 p.m., virtual.
Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., virtual.
Plum City School Board, 7 p.m., high school media room.
Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., virtual.
Tuesday, May 18
Goodhue County Personnel Committee, 7:30 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Board Committee of the Whole, 8 a.m., virtual.
Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., virtual.
Goodhue County Board Committee of the Whole, 10 a.m., virtual.
Goodhue County Health & Human Service Board, 8 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, May 19
Pierce County Solid Waste Committee, 4:30 p.m.
Pierce County Land Management Committee, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Pierce County Highway Committee, 8:30 1.m.
Pierce County Human Services Committee, 5 p.m.
