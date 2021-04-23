Monday, April 26
Pierce County Information Services Committee, 4 p.m., in-person for members; virtual for public.
Red Wing School District Finance Committee, 4:45 p.m., virtual.
Red Wing City Council workshop on fire department relief, 5 p.m., virtual.
Goodhue County Board of Adjustment, 5:30 p.m., virtual.
Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., virtual.
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., virtual.
Tuesday, April 27
Red Wing Sustainability Commission workshop, 5:30 p.m., virtual.
Wednesday, April 28
Red Wing Sister Cities Commission workshop, 5 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, April 29
Pierce County Veterans Service Commission, 11 a.m., office and virtual.
Monday, May 3
Red Wing School District Personnel Committee, 3:45 p.m., virtual.
Red Wing School District Operations Committee, 4:45 p.m., virtual.
Pierce County Finance/Personnel Committee, 4 p.m.
Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., virtual.
Ellsworth Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall.
Tuesday, May 4
Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., virtual.
Red Wing Port Authority Board, 5:30 p.m., virtual.
Wednesday, May 5
Pierce County Land Management Committee, 6 p.m., virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.